iPhone 12 launch date leaked — but the Apple Watch 6 won't be joining it

The iPhone 12 will debut in October, but the Apple Watch 6 will arrive before it outside of an Apple event.

These are the latest claims from leaker Jon Prosser, who said the dates he's posted could change due to the staggered release plan that he claims Apple has. But Prosser promised that the leak is accurate for now, and he has a track record for being correct when it comes to launch dates.

Prosser has said previously that he believed the iPhone 12 reveal event would happen later than normal this year. But his new revised date puts the event more specifically between October 12 - 16. Preorders for the standard iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will also start that week, with their shipping date being between October 19 - 23.

w/c = week commencing (for context) With the staggered release of iPhone 12 and uncertainty of final dates for Pro models, there’s a chance that the dates could slip/change I’ll let you know if anything gets changed! But for now, this is the info in the system 😏August 12, 2020

The iPhone 12 (5.4 inches) and iPhone 12 Max (6.1 inches) are two of the four new iPhone models Apple is believed to be revealing this year. Improvements from the iPhone 11 include OLED displays instead of LCD, 5G connectivity options and a new A14 Bionic chipset.

It will be November however before we're able to pre-order or buy the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max, the other half of this year's model range. These two models share the same basic features as the standard models, but add a telephoto camera (like the iPhone 11 Pro) and a LiDAR depth sensor to the rear-camera array. A 120Hz display refresh rate was also rumored for the Pro models, but this is now looking unlikely.

The next Apple Watch being announced by press release is a bit surprising. Apple has made a few big announcements outside of events this year, a necessity because of global lockdowns and all the other COVID-related difficulties. But with the Apple Watch 6 expected to be a big upgrade on the Apple Watch 5, it's odd that Apple won't break the news at a major product showcase.

Those rumored changes to the Apple Watch 6 include the addition of blood oxygen monitoring, which will be a big plus for fitness fans. Other improvements will include performance and battery life upgrades, mental health tracking and potentially an optical sensor in place of the normal digital crown controls.

Coming at the same time as the new Apple Watch will also be a new iPad. Since we've already had an iPad Pro refresh this year, and the next iPad Air is expected to arrive in 2021, this is likely an upgrade to the basic model.