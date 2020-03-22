iPhone 12 design steals the new iPad Pro’s best feature — and we want it now

The iPhone 12 is already shaping up to be a beast of a flagship based on its rumored specs and features, but it would be even better if it borrowed the advanced AR camera from the iPad Pro 2020. That's exactly what a new series of renders from Svet Apple imagine, resulting in a sleek design that we really hope resembles the real thing come September.

These renders (discovered by Notebookcheck) factor in the latest iPhone 12 rumors, with a design that packs a seamless front display with a small notch and Midnight Green, Space Gray, Silver and Navy Blue color options. The images show an iPhone 12 that comes in both 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display options, both of which sport refresh rates of up to 120Hz (much like the new Samsung Galaxy S20 series).

But the real piece of eye-candy is the conceptual phone's camera bump, which shows what the iPhone 12 could look like if it incorporates the LiDAR scanner found in the latest iPad Pro.

The iPad Pro's LiDAR scanner can measure the distance to nearby objects up to 5 meters away, which allows for better depth-sensing for photos, and, more significantly, more immersive augmented reality experiences. Not only would this scanner make the iPhone 12 a photography and AR powerhouse, it could also make the phone's camera bump more attractive if it looks anything like the one found on Apple's latest slate.

The iPhone 12 camera bump pictured in these renders combines the iPhone 11 Pro's triple-camera array with the square bump found on the new iPad Pro. The result is a much cleaner, eye-pleasing camera setup (complete with a LiDAR scanner) than the triangular array of lenses currently found on the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Of course, this concept iPhone 12 is just a fan render, and isn't indicative of what Apple plans on releasing this fall. Still, the iPhone 12 could benefit big from the iPad Pro's camera tech — especially if the end result looks like this.