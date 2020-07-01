iPhone 12 bad news — production delayed by up to 2 months

The iPhone 12 may be unveiled in in September, but we wouldn’t expect the phones to be released that month. A new report says that the iPhone 12 is 1 to 2 months behind schedule due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Nikkei Asian Review, Apple is “facing delays between four weeks and two months for mass production of the four models in its 5G lineup.” This is reportedly due to factory lockdowns and workplace absences. So how will this impact the iPhone 12 release date?

The good news is that Apple has been aggressive in cutting down delays, as the company and its suppliers have been working overtime. As a result, it is now “less likely” that the iPhone 12 will be delayed until 2021.

While other companies have been following fairly strict work-from-home guidelines, Apple’s hardware development team reportedly returned to the office last month. As a result, some deadlines have been able to be moved up.

Nevertheless, Nikkei reports that final iPhone assembly could be delayed until “early October.” This is because there are still many test still going on and, surprisingly, final designs “have not yet been locked down.”

Apple has reportedly reduced the number of orders for 5G iPhones from 100 million to 80 million due to market demand. However, the company is preparing to ramp up orders for older phones, including the iPhone XR, iPhone 11 and iPhone SE.

The Nikkei report recaps what we’ve heard previously — that Apple plans to release three screen sizes for the iPhone 12: 5.4 inches, 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches. Both the iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro would have a 6.1-inch display, while the regular iPhone 12 will feature a 5.4-inch panel and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be 6.7 inches.

Nikkei says that only the top-end iPhone 12 will have mmWave 5G technology, which we presume means both iPhone 12 Pro devices. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will support only sub-6GHz %G, which has longer range but less speed than mmWave.

The only thing for sure right now is that the iPhone 12's release date is very much a moving target.