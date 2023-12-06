iOS 17.2 has a special camera upgrade for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

With Apple’s iOS 17.2 update one step closer to launch, we’re finding out more about the new features coming to the iPhone through this software update. And one of them figures to improve the camera performance of both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max’s camera performance.

Release notes for iOS 17.2 say that the update includes “improved Telephoto camera focusing speed when capturing small faraway objects on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.” The feature, which Apple hadn’t previously revealed, means the camera will be faster at focusing on objects from afar, making it easier to take high-quality telephoto images.

That’s not the only camera upgrade coming via iOS 17.2. The software update will allow iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users to record spatial video for use on Apple’s upcoming Apple Vision Pro headset. That won’t mean much now, but with the headset likely to come out in early 2024, it could be an important feature for some users in the near future.

Though iOS 17 came out in September, Apple hasn’t stopped adding to its iPhone software, with October’s iOS 17.1 update bringing bug fixes along with updates to Apple Music and AirPlay.Apple’s iOS 17.2 fixes a range of issues, including wireless charging problems in certain vehicles and other quirks the company and its users have come across in recent weeks.

Apple’s new software will also deliver the launch of Journal , a new built-in iOS app that will allow you to keep a journal from your device. Apple’s Journal includes a host of handy features, including iCloud Sync for saving notes across devices and filters and bookmarks that help you easily find content you’ve previously written about. Journals can be locked using both Touch ID and Face ID, the company confirmed in its release notes.

Other changes in iOS 17.2 include Qi2 wireless charging support for iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 models as well as improved security in Messages. One feature that won’t make the cut is collaborative playlists in Music — Apple has pulled the feature from iOS 17.2 reportedly over concerns about spam and abuse.

A release candidate is in the hands of developers right now, which generally means a full release is imminent. We’d expect the update to land no later than next week. Once it arrives, you’ll just need to go to Settings and tap General -> Software Update to download the update to your iPhone.