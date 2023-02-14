iOS 16.3.1 is here to fix iPhone 14 Crash Detection

iOS 16.3.1 is here to fix some annoying issues with your iPhone, including one iPhone 14 feature that could get you into a lot of trouble.

This is a small update for iOS 16.3, which arrived last month, and carries "important bug fixes and security updates for your iPhone" according to Apple's patch notes (opens in new tab). It's part of a bundle of updates for Macs, iPads, Apple Watches and other Apple products too, so if you own more Apple gear, it's going to be a big day for updates.

The most important part of the update is improvements to Crash Detection on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. There have been multiple reports of users accidentally triggering Crash Detection while partaking in completely safe activities, such as riding roller coasters or skiing. How exactly the system's being improved isn't stated within the patch notes, but fingers crossed that whatever Apple's done means fewer false alarms and less wasted time for the emergency services.

On top of this, all iPhones will apparently receive fixes to iCloud storage, including it being unresponsive and incorrectly showing apps using iCloud; and a fix for Siri not playing properly with the Find My tracking app. Again there's no detail on what precisely the issue was there, but hopefully anyone who was experiencing problems with these services will no longer have to worry about them.

Users hoping for more significant iPhone updates will have to hold on until iOS 16.4, which going by Apple's current update schedule could arrive at the end of March. We may also see some features, such as Apple Pay Later, arrive in between OS versions thanks to an OTA update

If you've not already installed the update, you can do so now by opening the Settings app, going to the General section then Software Update and Download and Install. You can follow our how to update your iPhone guide if you need more help too.