iOS 14.5 has two new Siri voice options — how to turn them on

Apple's Siri will sound a lot different going forward — if you want. Starting with the iOS 14.5 beta, Apple is adding two additional American English voices for its digital assistant. More significantly, the female voice associated with Siri over the years will no longer be the default option when you get a new iPhone.

As spotted by TechCrunch , Siri’s going to be more customizable, staring with iOS 14.5, with Apple adding more voice diverse voice options that users will be able to select. It’s part of a push to eliminate some of the bias when it comes to the voice assistant, namely the tendency to assume that all assistants will be female.

The additional new voices are included in iOS 14.5 beta 6, which is now available if you’re participating in either the public or developer beta for the new version of Apple’s phone software. Thse extra voices source talent recordings that Apple runs through its neural text to speech engine to make the voices sound a bit more organic, with better intonation and a more organic flow.

“We’re excited to introduce two new Siri voices for English speakers and the option for Siri users to select the voice they want when they set up their device,” Apple said via a statement. “This is a continuation of Apple’s long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion, and products and services that are designed to better reflect the diversity of the world we live in.”

The new voices are available for English-speaking users around the world, though there are 16 different languages available. The beta also brings upgraded Siri voices to Russia, Ireland, and Italy to Neural TTS. That makes for a combined 38 total voices available in iOS 14.5.

How to choose a new Siri voice in iOS 14.5

If you are running the iOS 14.5 beta, Siri will have the same voice you had previously set. But if you want to try out one of the new voices, it's as easy as heading to Settings to make changes to Siri.

Here's how to change Siri's voice in iOS 14.5

1. Select Siri & Search from the Settings app.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Select Siri Voice.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Select the voice you want to pick in the Voice section. Tapping on each voice plays a short sample so you can hear what your assistant will sound like going forward.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Voice 4 is the familiar default female voice, while Voice 1 is the already existing male option. Voice 2 and Voice 3 are the new additions.

Presumably, users who buy a new iPhone after iOS 14.5 ships will be prompted to select their Siri voice of choice when setting up the phone.

More on iOS 14.5

iOS 14.5 should come out for all iPhone users sometime this spring. When it arrives, the latest software update will introduce new ways of unlocking the phone with your Apple Watch, Maps improvements and other notable changes. Beta 6 of the iOS also introduces a battery health recalibration feature that should make it easier to detect problems with your phone’s battery.