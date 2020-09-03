iOS 14 will arrive before iPhone 12 — here's when you can get it

iOS 14 will be made available to iPhone users this month, despite other Apple announcements getting delayed.

This is according to Bloomberg (via TechRadar), whose sources claim that while the iPhone 12 will be coming later than normal this year, iOS 14 will still get its stable launch as planned during September.

iPhone 12 production was held up at several points in testing and production due to problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But iOS 14 was revealed on schedule, albeit virtually, at WWDC 2020 back in June. While it's normal for the new iOS version to appear around the same time as the new generation of iPhones, Apple may see no reason to hold iOS 14 back to October, the rumored month of the iPhone 12 reveal.

We're curious to see iOS 14 in action outside of the beta version. It's promising to be one of the biggest iOS updates yet, with the introduction of widgets for a more informative home screen, App Clips for accomplishing specific app tasks more speedily, and a new App Library system that intelligently sorts your apps based on their function and how you use them.

You'll be able to get iOS 14 on any iPhone 6s or later. While this isn't great news if you're on an iPhone 6, this is unusually generous of Apple, since usually it locks out the oldest model running the previous operating system each year. This time around, all iPhones that can run iOS 13 can upgrade to iOS 14.

Bloomberg's sources didn't give a specific date for when iOS 14 would arrive on users' iPhones. But given that iOS 13 landed on September 19 last year, expect the big day to arrive in the next fortnight or so.