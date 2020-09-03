iPhone 12 leak just revealed a big 5G surprise

The iPhone 12 will be Apple’s first phone ever to support 5G, and all four models are expected to tap into those networks. But a new report says that Apple plans to make fewer devices that support the fastest 5G speeds.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5Mac), Apple will ship only 4 to 6 million iPhone 12 devices with mmWave modems this year. This is less than the “market consensus of 10-20 million” units.

mmWave offers the fastest speeds, delivering 1Gbps downloads in some of our 5G testing, but it also has limited range and requires line of sight to nearby nodes. It also doesn’t reach indoors.

In the U.S., Verizon is the leader when it comes to mmWave 5G deployments. AT&T and T-Mobile have thus far focused mostly on sub 6-GHz 5G, which offers a wider range than mmWave but slower speeds.

According to Kuo, COVID-19 has limited the number of global 5G millimeter wave base stations. So it would make sense that Apple would make fewer iPhone 12 models with mmWave 5G support.

It has been rumored that Apple may offer mwWave 5G on only the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, leaving the cheaper iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max to get sub 6-Ghz 5G. But that has not been confirmed.

It could also be the case that Apple will offer mmWave 5G on all four flavors of iPhone 12 in the U.S., but simply decide not to do so in other parts of the world until the technology is more widespread.

The iPhone 12 is expected to launch this October, as Apple has already confirmed a delay of a few weeks. But it’s not clear when Apple will hold its event.