Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream: How to watch Champions League semi-final online and for free

The Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream offers a local derby with everything on the line. The hosts are in a comfortable position to progress to the Champions League final but this two-legged tie is far from decided — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream takes place today (Tuesday, May 16).

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (May 17)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Inter Milan already have one foot in the CL final. Two goals in the first 11 minutes from Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan were enough for the Nerazzurri (The Black and Blues) to see off their old rivals at the famous San Siro stadium. This fifth (and final) Milan derby of the season is a golden opportunity for Inter to get the job done and progress to their first CL final in more than a decade.

However, AC Milan are not out of this contest quite yet. The Rossoneri (The Red and Blacks) took a battering in the first leg, but a 2-0 scoreline is not insurmountable. However, AC Milan will have to stage a dramatic comeback without the backing of their passionate home crowd, as the San Siro will be decked out in Inter colors for this Champions League semi-final.

The away side will not be comforted by Inter’s strong record in European's premiere tournament this season either. Inter have kept four clean sheets in five knockout games, and have yet to fall behind in any of them. The side’s contrasting league form also makes grim reading for AC Milan, they now lag behind their local rivals by five points in the Serie A table. Although neither team will be securing Itay’s highest domestic honor this season as Napoli have already won the title by some margin.

All signs certainly point to Inter Milan facing the winner of Man City vs Real Madrid in Istanbul next month, but soccer isn’t always predictable. And because AC Milan needs a remarkable result to salvage what has otherwise been a disappointing campaign and they will surely attack from the very first whistle.

Inter Milan are finding form at just the right time with seven straight wins in all competitions, while AC Milan are in danger of ending their season with a whimper, but in a local derby, form is irrelevant. Make sure you don’t miss the Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream to see how this Champions League semi-final tie concludes.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss a moment of this year’s tournament by checking out our full Champions League live streams hub. This comprehensive guide has all the information you need to watch every single game as we rapidly approach the final in Istanbul on June 10.

How to watch the Inter Milan vs AC Milan Milan live stream for FREE

If you're fortunate enough to live in Ireland then you can enjoy every single moment of the Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream for FREE.

That's because the game will be broadcast on the free-to-air channel RTE 2 and you can access a live stream via the RTE Player (opens in new tab) if you live within the broadcasters coverage area.

But what if you're usually based in Ireland but aren't at home for the Inter Milan vs AC Milan stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), but you'll find others in our best VPN services list

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Servus TV, Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab). If you're not already subscribed use code PICARD to get a 30-day free trial. This deal runs until April 30.

Alternatively, If you're a cord cutter, Fubo.TV is another option as the game is also set to be broadcast on TUDN. The Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including CBS local channels, TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you're a subscriber but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) offers a library filled with content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to your local CBS live feed as well as exclusive access to UEFA Champions League. Binge Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. Check out the service with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including TUDN.

How to watch the Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

BT Sport (opens in new tab) has the Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream in the U.K., and you can watch it on BT Sport HD. The game kicks off at 8 p.m. BST.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab) (£29), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream on DAZN (opens in new tab).

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $24.99 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($199 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform you can think of.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream on Stan (opens in new tab). The streaming service offers a 30-day free trial, after which subscriptions start at $10 AUD. To watch Champions League live streams you'll also need to pay $10 for the Sports add-on — but this also includes a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Stan users stuck abroad can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to still access the service they already pay for.

How to watch the Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

New Zealanders can watch the Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream on Spark Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $24.99 NZD per month, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) so you can check it out and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it. And as well as the EPL action you also get cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing and more.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).