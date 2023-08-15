Indiana Jones 5 just got a streaming date — here’s when you can watch

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is still playing in many theaters, but soon you'll be able to watch from the comfort of your own home. Indiana Jones 5 now has a digital release date in the U.S., so you can stream Harrison Ford's last outing as the fedora-wearing, whip-wielding archaeology professor.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny's digital release is set for August 29. It will be available for purchase on retailers including Amazon and Apple TV and accompanied by five behind-the-scenes featurettes. Indiana Jones fans who aren't located in the U.S. will have to wait for the digital release to come to their regions.

And at some point, we expect Indiana Jones 5 to start streaming on Disney Plus, since that's where you can watch all the other Indiana Jones movies online. Most likely, the streaming service premiere will be a couple of months after the digital release. Our best guess is November, which is after the recently-announced Disney Plus price hike.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is the most recent entry in the franchise, following 2008's Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. It's the first Indy film not to be directed by Steven Spielberg; instead, James Mangold took the helm (Spielberg remained on board as a producer).

Dial of Destiny is set in two time periods. In 1944, Indy and archaeology colleague Basil Shaw (Toby Jones) recover a Nazi-stolen artifact, a time-traveling device called the Archimedes Dial, from scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelson). In 1969, Voller is working for NASA and trying to get his hands on the dial again. Jones teams up with Shaw's daughter, Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) to stop him for good.

In the debate about whether to watch Indiana Jones 5 in theaters or wait for streaming, TG's Rory Mellon says Indiana Jones 5 is "definitely a movie that can wait."

Indiana Jones 5 Digital Release Bonus Content

Dial of Destiny's digital release will come with a five-part behind-the-scenes making-of documentary. Here's what the featurettes will cover:

Chapter 1 - Prologue: Harrison Ford leaps back into action as Indiana Jones! Journey to 1944 as this featurette reveals the filmmakers, characters, stunts, locations, and incredible visual effects that make up the thrilling opening of Dial of Destiny.

Chapter 2 - New York: Blast off to adventure as James Mangold showcases the re-creation of 1969 Manhattan for the Moon Parade chase. This featurette spotlights Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) as John Williams conducts his beautiful new theme for this compelling character.

Chapter 3 – Morocco: The man in the hat is back! Explore Morocco as this featurette breaks down the white-knuckle stunts of the medina tuk-tuk chase and hotel brawl. Meet Teddy (Ethann Isidore), Indy’s precocious new ally in the hunt for the dial.

Chapter 4 – Sicily: Meet Renaldo (Antonio Banderas) as he guides our heroes on a perilous underwater treasure hunt! Catch up with Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge on location in Sicily and explore the caverns, traps, and bugs surrounding Archimedes’ tomb.

Chapter 5 – Finale: This featurette breaks down the thrilling climax to the Indiana Jones series. Cast and filmmakers James Mangold, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, John Williams, Steven Spielberg, and Harrison Ford bid farewell to one of the greatest heroes of all time.