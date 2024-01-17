India vs Uzbekistan live stream: how to watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 match online

It's been 60 years since India last made it out of the Asian Cup group stage, and if they lose to Uzbekistan at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Thursday, the wait will drag on even longer. The sleeping giants are rooted to the bottom of Group B after losing their opener 2-0, and Uzbekistan are one of the highest-ranked teams at the tournament. You can watch India vs Uzbekistan live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

India vs Uzbekistan live stream, date, time, channels India vs Uzbekistan takes place on Thursday, January 18.

• Time: 2:30 p.m. GMT / 9:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 19)

• U.S. — Paramount Plus

• AUS — Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

For the first 45 minutes of their clash with Australia, Igor Stimac's tactic of sitting deep and absorbing pressure worked a treat, but one costly Gurpreet Singh Sandhu error later, the entire complexion of the game had changed.

Skipper Sunil Chhetri worked tirelessly up front but he was so isolated he may as well have put his feet up, and it was telling that even when India should have chasing the game in the final 15 minutes, it was their opponents that showed the greater attacking intent.

Uzbekistan would have been annoyed to come away from their Syria clash with a single point, having dominated proceedings, and they'll be looking to air some of those frustrations against India. Oston Urunov, the team's 23-year-old poster boy, has been talked up as a potential star of the tournament, but if that's to come to fruition he'll need to make up for lost time.

For India vs Uzbekistan live streams — and where to watch AFC Asian Cup games generally — keep reading this article, where you'll also find out about free streams around world.

How to watch India vs Uzbekistan live streams for FREE

There are free-to-air options in Indonesia via RCTI+, and in the U.K. and U.S. thanks to free trials for Triller TV+ and Paramount Plus respectively.

If you're usually based in one of those countries but are overseas when the India vs Uzbekistan game is on, you'll find that your usual stream on the above services will be blocked.

Thankfully, however, with a VPN you can still live stream India vs Uzbekistan as if you were right at home. We'll explain how below.

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from any country on Earth.

For instance, a Brit who's currently away from the U.K. could watch India vs Uzbekistan live streams on Triller TV+.

India vs Uzbekistan live streams by country

How to watch India vs Uzbekistan live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., streaming service Paramount Plus will show India vs Uzbekistan, along with every Asian Cup soccer game. This game starts at 9:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. PT on Thursday morning.

If you don't already have a subscription, prices start from only $5.99/month for the basic package, rising to $11.99/month ad-free. There's currently a 7-day FREE trial of Paramount Plus available to new users.

If you're outside of the U.S., then using a VPN like ExpressVPN will help you access the otherwise blocked India vs Uzbekistan live stream.

How to watch India vs Uzbekistan live streams in the U.K.

You can live stream India vs Uzbekistan and watch all other 2023 Asian Cup games on the little-known Triller TV+ platform.

Better known for showing combat sports, Triller TV+ works across a wide range of streaming devices and costs £7.99/month or £69.99/year with a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used it before.

India vs Uzbekistan kicks off at 2:30 p.m. GMT on Thursday afternoon.

How to watch India vs Uzbekistan live streams in Australia

India vs Uzbekistan is being shown on Paramount Plus in Australia. Subscriptions cost from $9.99/month, but be warned that kick-off is set for 1:30 a.m. AEDT in the early hours of Friday morning.

It's also worth noting that all of Australia's games, together with the final, are being shown for free thanks to Network 10 and the 10Play streaming service.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use ExpressVPN to watch all the action on your travels as if you were back home.

India vs Uzbekistan squads

India: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith, Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh

Uzbekistan: Utkir Yusupov, Abduvakhid Nematov, Botirali Ergashev, Muhammadkodir Hamraliev, Alijonov Khojiakbar, Farrukh Sayfiev, Rustamjon Ashurmatov, Sherzod Nasrullaev, Eshmurodov Umarbek, Abdulla Abdullaev, Khusniddin Alikulov, Abdukodir Khusanov, Zafarmurod Abdirakhmatov, Diyor Kholmatov, Otabek Shukurov, Jamshid Iskanderov, Odiljon Xamrobekov, Jaloliddin Masharipov, Oston Urunov, Jamshid Boltaboev, Azizbek Turgunboev, Hojimat Erkinov, Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Bobir Abdixolikov, Igor Sergeev, Azizbek Amonov