Hurry! Save over $500 on the Razer Blade 15 on Amazon

The Razer Blade 15 has earned many awards for its stellar performance and slick aesthetic. It's even scored a spot on our best gaming laptops roundup.

This powerful machine delivers an outstanding gaming experience with its 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics card, an impressive refresh rate of 144Hz and 512GB of SSD storage — all packed into a slim 0.7 inch chassis.

The Razer Blade 15 really does have a lot going for it. For starters you'll fall in love with its design: it delivers great gaming performance but weighs as little as 4.5 pounds and there's a touch of Apple's MacBook Pro about its looks. Although that said, it features a customizable RGB-lit keyboard — and you won't get one of those on a MacBook.

With its powerful GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics card, you can enjoy graphically intensive games such as Cyberpunk 2077 on "Ultra" settings at 1080p resolution and get away with it. And although 512GB of SSD storage might be a little tight for some users, you can still store a decent amount of games (unless you're a fan of more memory-heavy AAA games such as Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War).

