Hurry! Nintendo Switch bundle deal is back in stock at Walmart

Cyber Week is in full swing and that means you can expect a barrage of lightning deals throughout the week. That's especially good news if you're looking for Nintendo Switch stock.
While supplies last, Walmart is selling the Nintendo Switch w/ a 12-month Switch Online membership and carrying case for $299. That's one of the best Nintendo Switch deals we've seen.
Nintendo Switch Bundle Deal
Nintendo Switch Bundle: $299 @ Walmart
The Switch is normally $299 on its own, but Walmart has an epic deal that gets you the console, 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online membership, and a Switch carrying case for just $299. That's one of the best deals we've seen. View Deal
The Switch is one of the best consoles of this generation. And this deal gives you a full year of Nintendo Switch Online membership and a carrying case for the cost of the console alone.
The Nintendo Switch has thrived for a few of reasons. It's not just amazingly portable (undock to go on the move), but it's also got a huge library of games, thanks to indie developers going wild with options. On top of that, the console's size and Joy-Con controllers allow for creative gaming, such as the Ring Fit Adventure workout game.
It's been hard to find in stock, so get this deal while you can.
