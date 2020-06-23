Hurry! Google Chromecast just hit its lowest price of the year

When it comes to media streamers, Amazon and Roku tend to dominate the spotlight. However, the Google Chromecast is another excellent option and currently on sale.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the Google Chromecast on sale for $29.99. That's $5 off and the best price we've seen for Google's current-gen streamer all year. It's also one of the best 4th of July sales we've seen this week.

Google Chromecast 3rd Gen: was $35 now $29 @ Best Buy

Google's 3rd Generation Chromecast is a small, portable way to stream movies from your phone, laptop or other device to your TV. It's an absolute steal at just $29.99. It even comes with a 30-day free trial of HBO Max. View Deal

If you need a gadget that allows you to stream movies and shows to your TV from a device like a phone or laptop, the Google Chromecast is an inexpensive way to accomplish that mission.

In our Google Chromecast 3rd Gen review, we appreciated its intuitive interface and fast performance. We especially liked its modest price tag, which Best Buy just made even more modest.

The Chromecast has the simplest, easiest-to-understand interface of any streaming device on the market. That's because the Chromecast doesn't require you to learn a whole new OS or play around with an idiosyncratic remote control. Instead, you control the entire experience from your phone, tablet or computer.

Although it maxes out at 1080p output, it should still do the job for the millions of people with standard 1080p TVs.