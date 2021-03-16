Hurry! Apple Watch SE just dropped to $259 on Amazon

If you're on the lookout for a solid deal to score Apple's new mid-tier smartwatch, we've just spotted one of the best Apple deals of the year.

Right now, Amazon has the Apple Watch SE (GPS/44mm) on sale for $259. Though at a modest $20 discount, this is one of the best Apple Watch deals we've seen since last year. Hurry though, as stocks are limited.

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $279 now $249 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's new mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. View Deal

The Apple Watch SE is one of the best smartwatches available. With this flagship wearable, you'll get the best of both worlds, thanks to its hybrid mix of the Apple Watch Series 5 and Series 4. This particular model offers international emergency calling, fall detection, noise monitoring and an optional LTE model for $50 more.

In our Apple Watch SE review, we were impressed with its sleek design and a responsive display with more apps than you can choose from. And although it lacks ECG and blood Oxygen monitoring, overall, we found Apple's new smartwatch to be a well-rounded device.

The Apple Watch SE has a plethora of customizable watch faces, NFC for mobile payments, and supports Apple's new Family Setup, which lets you set up and manage an Apple Watch for your child or parent.

In case you wanted to browse through other sales, make sure to check out our roundup of some of the best Apple Watch deals right now.