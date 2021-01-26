Hurry! Apple Magic Keyboard is $100 off right now

Every iPad Pro owner has probably considered getting the Apple Magic Keyboard at some point. Of course, the premium $300 price tag might put off some shoppers. But no need to worry, we’ve found the best deal for you to use your iPad Pro to its full potential.

Walmart currently has the Magic Keyboard on sale for $199. That’s $100 off its original price, making it the lowest price we’ve seen so far. And with express delivery service, you can enjoy the best iPad typing experience in as little as two days.

Apple Magic Keyboard: was $299 now $199 @Walmart

Compatible with the 11-inch iPad Pro (1st and 2nd generation) as well as the 4th gen iPad Air, this premium keyboard offers one of the best typing experiences for remote working as well as general everyday use on iPadOS. The Magic Keyboard features magnetic attachment technology, backlit keys, a trackpad and a USB-C port for charging. View Deal

Released in Spring 2020 when many of us were shifting to working from home, this keyboard quickly became one of the most desired iPad accessories on the market.

This particular model is compatible with the 11-inch iPad Pro (1st and 2nd generation), as well as the 4th generation iPad Air. In our Apple Magic Keyboard review , we loved its sleek floating design, typing experience, touchpad with a smart cursor and overall sturdy feel.

The Magic Keyboard attaches to your iPad Pro and iPad Air magnetically, giving you smooth angle adjustability to ensure the best viewing angle. Unlike the Smart Keyboard Folio, the Magic Keyboard features a trackpad with Multi-Touch gestures and a cursor, as well as a set of full-size backlit keys that are designed with a scissor mechanism for more responsive typing.

The keyboard comes in an appealing darker shade of grey, which ensures that it will match your iPad regardless of the color. Although its sturdy build will add 1 pound of weight to your iPad, this is something that you’ll get used to relatively quickly.

The Magic Keyboard is bound to make you more productive, thanks to its portable design and laptop-esque typing capabilities. And at this price it's hard to pass this accessory up.