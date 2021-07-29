Hulu with Live TV gets NFL Network for free — here’s how much RedZone costs

Football season is coming, and so Hulu with Live TV (the Hulu for cord-cutters) is finally getting the NFL Network. That channel, which brings preseason live streams, exclusive regular season games and other content, isn't the only big football network coming to Hulu, though.

NFL RedZone is finally available to Hulu subscribers via the live service's new add-on package simply named Sports Add-on. For $9.99 per month you'll get that channel — which shows every single touchdown in every NFL game — plus a handful of others.

The package also includes Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, MAVTV Motorsports Network, TVG and TVG2. To be frank, this selection is not as great as what other competitors are providing — as we'll explain below.

How Hulu compares vs YouTube TV, Sling and Fubo

NFL Network is a part of Sling TV Blue, YouTube TV and Fubo TV — so it's about damn time that it came to Hulu with Live TV. AT&T TV, which we do not recommend, does not have NFL Network.

Sling TV offers NFL RedZone in its $11 per month Sports Extra package, which also has MLB Network, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, PAC 12 Network, Big 10 Network, NBA TV, Olympic Channel, MLB Strike Zone, beIN Sports, Golf Channel and FS2.

Fubo's got its own $11 per month Sports Plus package with RedZone, and it has even more add-ons included, including the NBA TV, NHL Network, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, Tennis Channel, Zona Futbol, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, Fight Network, four Stadium channels and six Pac-12 channels.

For Hulu's option to be so slight, but only $1 cheaper, doesn't feel like the best move, to be honest. That said, this Sports Add-on package appearing is still a good thing, that's better late than never — especially for those who want Hulu's premium original programming included (and don't need the MLB, NBA or NHL networks).