Huge Apple Watch deal: Best Buy slashes Series 5 by $200

Apple Watch discounts aren’t super common, so a decent saving on Apple’s wearable smartwatch is always worth flagging. This deal here is one of the best discounts on the Apple Watch we’ve seen since the holidays, so it's definitely grabbed our attention.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS+Cellular/44mm) for $329 . That’s a sizeable $200 off its usual price of $529, making this among the strongest Apple Watch deals so far this year.

Apple Watch S5 (LTE/44m): was $529 now $329 @ Best Buy

Featuring an always-on display with automatic dimming, a built-in GPS, and total water-proofing, the Apple Watch 5 remains one of our favorite wearables on the market. It's $200 off in this fantastic deal. View Deal

Apple Watch S5 (LTE/44mm): was £499 now £319 @ Currys PC World

Apple Watch discounts aren't limited to the US. Currys PC World has brought this significant saving to blighty. Offering an always-on display, plus a zippy processor, we rave about this wearable for good reason. The cellular 44mm model is currently £180 off. View Deal

This deal is specifically for the GPS+Cellular model with a 44mm clock face, and a standard sports band. It’s available in both black or white, although right now the black model is sold out likely due to significant demand for a deal this good.

While the Series 5 has been surpassed by the Series 6, it’s still an extremely worthwhile bit of tech that can more than hold its own in 2021. Don’t be worried that you’re not getting the newest iteration of the wearable, for this price you’re getting a bargain.

We’ve always been huge fans of the Apple Watch 5, our Apple Watch Series 5 review can attest to that, and we even named it the top smartwatch of 2020 .

The flagship feature of the Series 5 is the addition of an always-on display, which makes reading the watch face from any angle a possibility. The battery life of a mere 18 hours is perhaps the only small ding against it, though with the impressive watchOS 6 software powering the watch, it’s a trade-off we’re willing to make.

The watch also sports built-in GPS capabilities, a surprisingly useful compass, and complete water-proofing, which makes it excellent for use at the gym or in a swimming pool. Once you’ve used an Apple Watch for a few days you’ll struggle to go about your daily life without one.