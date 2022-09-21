How to watch Yankees game tonight: Aaron Judge chases Roger Maris' home run record

Aaron Judge and the Yankees are on the verge of baseball history: The right fielder for the Bronx Bombers has hit 60 home runs this season — tying Babe Ruth's record — and is one shy of Roger Maris' mark, which was set in 1961.

Yankees vs. Pirates channels, start time The Yankees vs. Pirates live stream begin Wednesday (Sept. 21) at 7:05 pm ET on YES (available through DirecTV (opens in new tab)), AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh, and MLB.TV (opens in new tab) (outside of the New York and Pittsburgh markets).

Aaron Judge is just the fifth player ever to hit 60 or more home runs in a season, a feat only matched by Ruth, Maris, Sammy Sosa, and Mark McGuire. His last home run came on Monday night vs. the Pirates in the ninth inning, and helped the Yankees come back from a four-run deficit to win the game 9-8.

If you want to watch tonight's game, you're somewhat limited in your choices, as the game will only be available through the YES Network and AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh. However, you can also get the game through DirecTV, and, if you're outside of the New York and Pittsburgh markets, MLB.TV.

Should you go the DirecTV route, you'll need to sign up for either its Choice, Ultimate, or Premier Plans, which include regional sports networks at no extra cost. The Choice plan is normally $89.99/month, but is currently discounted to $69.99/month. The Ultimate Plan costs $104.99/month, but is marked down to $84.99/month. The Premier Plan costs $149/month, but is currently $129.99/month.

Fortunately, DirecTV offers a free five-day trial for new customers.

If you're outside of the two aforementioned markets, you can sign up for MLB.TV, which costs $29.99/year, but also offers a free 7-day trial of its service.

How to watch Yankees vs. Pirates live stream from anywhere

MLB streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Pirates vs Yankees you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream MLB from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

