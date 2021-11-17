If there's a fantasy epic-sized hole in your streaming life, it's almost time to watch Wheel of Time online and see Robert Jordan's bestselling book saga premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Wheel of Time start time, channel Wheel of Time premieres with three episodes on Friday, November 19 at 12 a.m. ET.

It's airing on Amazon Prime Video.

The adaptation centers on Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the Aes Sedai, a powerful organization of women who can wield magic. She visits a small village, seeking an individual prophesied to be a key figure in the fight between Light and Dark.

The reincarnation of the Dragon could save the world or destroy it. Moiraine leads five young villagers on a journey far beyond their imaginations, all while the Dark One breaks out of this prison and the Last Battle begins.

Here's everything to know about how to watch Wheel of Time online. Plus, check out the trailer:

How to watch Wheel of Time in the US

The series will debut with three episodes. The remaining five will drop weekly on Fridays.

Wheel of Time Wheel of Time is an Amazon Prime Video original. The streaming service comes with a Prime subscription, which you can sample with a a one-month free trial. Prime Video's library includes original movies and series, like The Boys, The Expanse and The Underground Railroad.

How to watch Wheel of Time anywhere online

While Amazon Prime Video is available in many countries around the world, it's not everywhere. If you are in a region without access to Prime Video, you don't have to miss Wheel of Time. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

