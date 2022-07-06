How to watch Unprecedented Trump documentary online

Succession vibes are in store when you watch Unprecedented, the Donald Trump documentary about the former president's 2020 reelection campaign. Filmmaker Alex Holder's three-part docuseries, which is premiering on Discovery Plus, features never-before-seen footage that became of interest to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Unprecedented features unfiltered interviews with Trump himself, daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner, and sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. Also on hand are vice president Mike Pence and various journalists. The doc chronicles the family's time on the campaign trail, as well as their reactions to the election's outcome. The crew also filmed the riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The raw footage was subpoenaed by the committee and Holder testified before lawmakers.

Holder told The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) the project began as an attempt to "get insight into this family, trying to understand what made them who they are, understand their politics, understand the dynamics between them. The series really goes into this somewhat Succession-type vibe, it’s almost like the real-life Succession, which is pretty fascinating."

Here's everything you need to watch Unprecedented online. Plus, scroll down to watch the trailer and preview clips.

How to watch Unprecedented with a VPN

Just because Discovery Plus isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Unprecedented if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish's low pricing is shocking.

(opens in new tab) We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

How to watch Unprecedented in the US

In the U.S., Unprecedented premieres Sunday (July 10) at 3 a.m. ET on Discovery Plus.

Discovery Plus is a streaming service available on most top platforms including Apple TV, Android and iOS devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, some smart TVs, Xbox and web browsers.

How to watch Unprecedented in Canada and the UK

Discovery Plus is available in Canada and the UK, so we believe Unprecedented should begin streaming in those countries on July 10. Of course, some content doesn't debut on every international version of a streaming service at the same time, so you may have to wait.

However, content restrictions may apply. In that event, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) can help you access any services you already pay for.

Can you watch Unprecedented in Australia?

Well, Discovery Plus isn't in Australia yet. However, those vacationing abroad can check it out with a VPN service to escape geofencing.

ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) can help you access any services you already pay for.

Unprecedented trailer and clips

The trailer for Unprecedented kicks off with Trump and his children sitting down for interviews, then moves to the campaign trail. As one talking head notes, "This is a family operation."

Later, Trump says, "I think I treat people well, unless they don't treat me well, in which case you go to war." That's followed by footage from Jan. 6.

Discovery Plus also released two clips, one of which features vice president Mike Pence's reaction to the House's demand that he and cabinet members invoke the 25th Amendment:

The other clip shows Trump discussing January 6: