How to watch Tom Clancy's Without Remorse online: Release date, reviews, trailer and more

Without Remorse release date, cast Release date: Friday, April 30

Director: Stefano Sollima

Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Luke Mitchell, Jack Kesy, Brett Gelman, Colman Domingo, Guy Pearce.

Run-time: 109 min

Age rating: R

Jack Ryan fans take note: It's almost time to watch Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, which begins streaming online on Amazon Prime Video on April 30. Without Remorse is a feature-film spinoff from the Jack Ryan franchise and tells the origin story of John Clark (Michael B. Jordan), a fan-favorite character in Clancy's books.

But before he's John Clark, he's John Kelly in the movie, which starts with the Navy SEAL successfully leading a top-secret op against former Russian soldiers. In retaliation, the group murders his pregnant wife and Kelly vows to avenge her.

Kelly teams up with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), but their mission ends up exposing a vast international conspiracy that threatens to trigger war between the U.S. and Russia. Kelly finds himself torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country as he and his allies try to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Tom Clancy's Without Remorse online right now. Plus, check out the trailer below:

How to watch Without Remorse for free

Tom Clancy's Without Remorse premieres Friday, April 30 at midnight on Amazon Prime Video.

It's not a video-on-demand PPV title, but is available as a part of the Prime Video catalogue. That means new Prime members can see the movie for free with Prime's 30 Day Free Trial . Amazon sometimes offers trials for lapsed members, so it's worth a look if your membership isn't active.

Prime Video is available all around the world, with a few exceptions: China, Iran, North Korea and Syria.

You can watch Tom Clancy's Without Remorse as a part of your Prime membership. You can watch for free with Amazon's 30-day free trial , and the subscription costs $12.99 per month thereafter. Prime Video also has Sound of Metal, The Boys, Fleabag and many other original shows and movies.

Tom Clancy's Without Remorse cast

The cast of Tom Clancy's Without Remorse is led by Michael B. Jordan as John Kelly, a Navy Seal who takes the name of John Clark in the books.

Other cast members include:

Jodie Turner-Smith as Karen Greer

Jamie Bell as Robert Ritter

Guy Pearce as Secretary Thomas Clay

Colman Domingo as Pastor West

Luke Mitchell as Rowdy

Jack Kesy as Thunder

Brett Gelman as Victor Rykov

Lauren London as Pam Clark

Jacob Scipio as Hatchet

Cam Gigandet as Keith Webb

Todd Lasance as Dallas

Tom Clancy's Without Remorse reviews

The reviews of Tom Clancy's Without Remorse are mixed. Here's a round-up of what movie critics are saying.

At our sister site, CinemaBlend, Eric Eisenberg says, "It likely won’t be remembered as the best action blockbuster of 2021, its impressive cinematic qualities somewhat muted by the usage of overused plot devices, but it is a thrilling experience and a spotlight for some great talent."

David Rooney of The Hollywood Reporter writes, "The result is a solid entry in the Clancy screen canon — gritty, briskly paced, laced with vigorously choreographed fight scenes, explosive weapons action and twisty political intrigue ... It doesn't reinvent the genre, but nor does it try to fix what's not broken, which should work just fine for Clancy's legions of readers."

Variety's Owen Gleiberman calls the movie "a lively formulaic action-hero origin story, dunked in combat grunge, that demonstrates how a resourceful lead actor can bend and heighten the meaning of a commercial thriller."

At IGN, Zaki Hasan says, "Even as Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse goes through some familiar paces, it’s elevated by the presence at its center of star/producer Michael B. Jordan. The actor’s physicality and intensity, previously on display in Creed, Black Panther, and Just Mercy, serve him well here as the former Special Forces soldier-turned-CIA operative."

And in the New York Times, Ben Kenisberg writes that "most of Without Remorse is surprisingly dull, more concerned with laying franchise groundwork than with being exciting on its own terms. Jordan makes a sturdy enough action hero, but the character as portrayed doesn’t give him any contours to play."