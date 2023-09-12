How to watch The Other Black Girl online: release date and time

Thrills, comedy and social commentary provide a potent brew in this adaptation of Zakiya Dalila Harris’s New York Times bestselling novel. Like the sound of Get Out in an office? Then read our guide below where we explain how to watch The Other Black Girl online, exclusive to Hulu in the U.S..

The Other Black Girl streaming details The Other Black Girl arrives on streaming from Wednesday, Sep. 20.

Time: 12:01 a.m. PT / 3:01 a.m. ET / 8:01 a.m. BST / 5:01 p.m. AEST

Where: Hulu in the U.S. and Disney Plus internationally.

Harris’s debut novel was hot property even before its 2021 publication. The TV rights were snapped up by Hulu in advance of the frenzied bidding war in which publishing house Atria paid $1 million dollars to acquire the workplace thriller.

Based on the author’s own experience, The Other Black Girl explores the daily grind of micro-aggressions, racial marginalization and tokenism in the predominantly white world of publishing. It’s a reality told through the prism of a gripping conspiracy thriller with diverse inspirations including contemporary horror Get Out and Nella Larson’s 1929 novel Passing.

Sinclair Daniel plays the hard-working Nella, tired of being the sole Black employee in an otherwise white environment. She’s understandably elated, then, when proud Harlemite Hazel (Ashleigh Murray) joins the ranks at Wagner Books. Yet Hazel’s arrival coincides with some increasingly odd occurrences. As paranoia regarding her colleagues grows, she and best friend Malaika (Brittany Adebumola) start to discover the company’s sinister history.

Creepy mystery meets social commentary – read on below, where we explain how to watch The Other Black Girl online from anywhere.

How to watch The Other Black Girl online in the U.S. for FREE

The Other Black Girl arrives exclusive to Hulu on Wednesday, September 13, with all 10 episodes available to watch immediately from 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET.

How to watch The Other Black Girl online in the U.K., Canada, Australia and New Zealand

Internationally, Disney Plus is the streaming home of The Other Black Girl. Concurrent with the show's U.S. release, all 10 episodes will be added to the streamers 'Star' hub on Wednesday, September 13.

The Other Black Girl trailer

The Other Black Girl trailer shows Nella spending her days weathering the daily attitudes as the sole Black employee of Wagner Books. So, when Harlemite Hazel joins the company's ranks, this comes as a welcome relief...or does it?

The Other Black Girl cast

Rising star Sinclair Daniel stars as Nella alongside Ashleigh Murray as Hazel, the “Other” Black girl who joins Wagner Books. Will & Grace star Erik McCormack also features as Richard Wagner, the company’s unnerving editor-in-chief.