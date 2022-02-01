How to watch South Park season 25 online for free

It's almost time to watch South Park season 25, which is airing in the place we wish all South Park did: Comedy Central. Yes, unlike the Post-Covid special events, the next adventures of Stan, Kyle, Kenny and Cartman do not require a Paramount Plus subscription.

South Park season 25 start time, channel The South Park season 25 premiere episode "Pajama Day" debuts on Wednesday, Feb. 2 on Comedy Central.

• Time — 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT

• Free trials in the U.S. — Watch via Sling or Fubo.TV

And that means that, at least in some ways, South Park will no longer be dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic — at least not as it did in the boys' mission to end the pandemic with time travel and Stan's dad's weed.

South Park season 25 kicks off with a familiar situation: the fourth graders at South Park elementary have gone too far with their disrespect for Mr. Garrison. Yes (if you forgot), Garrison is teaching the class again after returning in the South ParQ Vaccination Special.

And as a punishment? The entire fourth grade can't wear their pajamas to school on Pajama Day. This is likely to start a feud with the kids and PC Principal.

Check out the preview to see and hear for yourself:

How to watch South Park season 25 in the US for free

If you've cut the cord and don't get Comedy Central on TV, you can sample the start of South Park season 25 for free, thanks to trial deals offered by Sling TV and fubo TV, two of the best cable TV alternatives.

The episode debuts at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and it will re-broadcast at 8:30 p.m., 9 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

It's unclear where episodes will go after their initial airing, but we suspect HBO Max (which has the first 24 seasons) will be its home.

Sling TV is offering a three-day free trial to see all that the streaming service has to offer. Comedy Central is in both Sling Orange and Blue packages (each costs $30) and includes more than 50 channels, including FX.

Fubo.TV : A more-complete streaming service for getting Comedy Central and a range of other networks, Fubo has all of the right network channels and many more cable channels some don't want to go without. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

How to watch South Park season 25 in the U.K.

In the UK, you'll find South Park episodes on Comedy Central UK on Now TV. Unfortunately, the service (as always) makes you wait a while before new episodes arrive — and South Park season 25 has no U.K. release date as of yet.

Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99. subscription.

The previous 23 seasons are on Prime Video UK, while Netflix UK's South Park library currently only has six seasons.

Americans abroad struggling to watch the special live could use a service such as ExpressVPN to log into the services they already pay for.

How to watch South Park season 25 in Canada

Good news and bad news for Canadians who want to watch South Park season 25.

The good news, first it's on CTV's MUCH channel. The bad news? Well, stay off social media to avoid immediate reactions, because it's airing at 10 p.m. ET, two hours after Comedy Central broadcasts it.

Americans looking to use their favorite streaming services to watch the South Park season 25 premiere live could log in remotely through a service such as ExpressVPN.