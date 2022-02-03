Taron Egerton's looking ripped in new pics — reminding us of MCU Wolverine casting rumors

Taron Egerton just posted an Instagram Story that shows he can swivel, but can he "snikt?" Yes, while we spend eons waiting for casting news about the far-off upcoming Marvel movies and shows, the MCU Wolverine rumor mill has slightly revived itself off of what we respectfully describe as a thirst trap — reminding some of the rumor that the former Rocketman star could be in the running to play the Adamantium-man himself, Wolverine.

First, some background. Thanks to the Walt Disney Corp.'s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, it's expected that we will see the X-Men in the MCU at some point. Heck, Marvel Studios have been teasing it in their own content.

Remember the appearance of Evan Peters in WandaVision, where the actor who played Quicksilver aka Pietro Maximoff in the Fox X-Men movies was playing the "recast" (thank you Darcy) version of Pietro? Of course, that character would eventually be revealed to be a fraud named Ralph Bohner.

So, this has people constantly wondering about when the X-Men will finally jump into the MCU (which Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige has slyly said is possible thanks to the Multiverse). And when they do, who will play them?

Enter the aforementioned thirst trap, which you can see below. Credit to People Magazine for saving a still, as the IG story post (of course) expired.

(Image credit: Taron Egerton's Instagram via People Magazine)

While the post showed Egerton in a very un-Wolverine mood (we don't remember Logan ever dancing to the Bee Gees hit "More Than a Woman" in a towel), this sparked a few sites, including Men's Health to recall the conversations surrounding Egerton as an interesting pick for the next Wolverine.

Egerton modestly deflected the original rumors in 2019, telling a British radio show that "That one I think is just a rumour. As far as I'm aware it's unfounded. I don't know if I'm quite grisly enough. I mean if the people at Marvel think I am then great, let's go. But I think there are probably better candidates. But I would love to be involved with that world somewhere."

Former X-Men movie director Matthew Vaughn, who helmed X-Men: First Class, had put Egerton's name forward as recently as Dec. 2021, in an ComicBook.com interview where he said "I think Taron [Egerton] could do it in his sleep." Oddly enough he also recommended the former MCU Quicksilver Aaron Taylor-Johnson, saying "I mean, I think Aaron or Taron would be my first two choices could do it really well."

We wonder if there are any other actors whose names rhyme with "Taron" that Vaugh would consider.

Analysis: Would Taron Egerton make a good Wolverine?

Since Wolverine MCU casting news is a relatively silent scene right now, we're not inclined to say this is likely or not. It's a mere rumor, and one that Egerton already shot down.

That said, Egerton has a ton of action movie experience with the Kingsman franchise and other movies to his name. And since those Kingsman movies do come from 20th Century Fox, Egerton already has an "in," so to speak for Disney Corp and Marvel Studios.

Even though the Welsh Egerton isn't a Canuck, Logan never really had much of a Canadian accent, so we're betting that this wouldn't get in the way. All that's left, visually speaking, is the ample body hair one expects from Wolverine. We're sure that wouldn't be tough.