How to watch Resident Alien on SyFy and online without cable

Resident Alien channel, start time Resident Alien airs on Thursday nights on SyFy, with its season premiere starting at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT, on January 27.

Gather round, it's time to watch Resident Alien online to see a familiar face in the ultimate fish out of water premise. The series, an adaptation of a Dark Horse Comic title, features Alan Tudyk as Harry Vanderspeigle, or at least that's the name this alien has told the earthlings he walks among.

Harry's living in a small town in Colorado, has a decent job as a doctor and has just one problem: he hates humans. Oh, and the fact that he's now in the eyes of local law enforcement, as they want him to examine a murder victim.

Resident Alien is adapted for the TV by writer Chris Sheridan (Family Guy) and may be just the right platform that elevates Tudyk, who is often "that guy from that show," or "that voice of that droid in that Star Wars movie," as he played K-2SO in Rogue One.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Resident Alien online, with or without cable TV.

How to watch watch Resident Alien with a VPN

If for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get SyFy where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch Resident Alien, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

How to watch Resident Alien in the US

In the US, Resident Alien is going to be broadcast on SyFy, which is available with most cable packages. It's also on two of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV and Sling TV . The show airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT, with the premiere broadcasting on January 27.

When it comes to finding the comprehensive package, you'll want fuboTV, as it has a lot of broadcast networks and popular channels, and sports fans will love it for the likes of CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. It's got more than enough to be one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Blue (which has SyFy) costs $35 per month and has a little more than 30 channels, while the Fubo TV Family package has many more, for $65 per month.

Looking for one of the more affordable streaming services? Sling TV provides a strong option. Go with the $35 per month Sling Blue package to stream Resident Alien live on SyFy.View Deal

Fubo.TV : Not only does it have SyFy, but Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

How to watch Resident Alien in the UK

This is a neat trick. Fans in the U.K. can stream all of Resident Alien on Sky One, starting on January 28. Yes, they have to wait a day longer than Americans, but they can binge it all if they'd like.

You can watch Resident Alien either on Sky One or the Sky Go app on your mobile device. If that's not an option, Now TV will also have the series, and the Now TV Entertainment Pass is only £8.99 per month. There's even a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.

How to watch Resident Alien in Canada for free

Resident Alien's home in the great white north is the CTV Sci-Fi Channel, but you don't need to pay to see the series. Episodes of Resident Alien will stream on CTV's online platform for free after the original airing.