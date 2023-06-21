How to watch NBA Draft 2023 live stream online: Channel, start time and more

It's nearly time to watch the NBA Draft 2023 live stream online, though all the draft coverage feels like a giant spoiler about the No. 1 pick. French power forward and center Victor Wembanyama is the consensus choice, and there is zero debate about whether San Antonio should feel the Wembamania with their pick.

NBA Draft 2023 live stream start time, channel Round 1 starts: 8 p.m. ET Thursday (June 22)

Channels: ABC (round 1 only) and ESPN (both rounds)

Watch in the U.S. on Sling TV Orange, currently on sale down to $15 for the first month.

Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free

Which is pretty funny considering how the sports news industry is filled with people constantly finding reasons to argue. No such luck for Wembanyama, whose first NBA news conference went as smoothly as these things can go. Not only did the 7-foot, 3-inch prospect charm the press, but he also displayed a surprising confidence and casual energy for a 19-year-old at the enter of the NBA draft.

Wembanyama's height is complemented by excellent play on both sides of the court, as he's posted amazing scoring, rebounding and blocking numbers in the French Betclic Élite league. This mix of performance and physique are exactly what NBA teams are looking for after 6-foot, 11-inch Nikola Jokić dominated the NBA Playoffs.

Following San Antonio picking Wembanyama in the NBA Draft, you've got Charlotte, who's likely choosing between forward Brandon Miller (Alabama) and guard Scoot Henderson (G League). Portland, Houston and Detroit make the following first round picks.

But let's cut to the chase: we've got everything you need to watch the 2023 NBA Draft online, and the order of draft picks as well.

How to watch the NBA Draft live streams from anywhere

If you've had to leave your own hometown crowd during the draft, and you can't watch ABC or ESPN to grab the NBA Draft on the services you already pay for, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Its 30-day money-back guarantee is another perk.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

NBA Draft live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S. the NBA Draft airs on ABC and ESPN on Thursday, June 22 starting at 8 p.m. ET, but ABC will only offer round 1, while ESPN broadcasts both the first and second round picks.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and FuboTV.

We recommend you go with Sling, one of the best streaming services. It offers ESPN in the $40 per month Sling Orange package, which is on sale to $15 for the first month. Some Sling Blue subscribers get ABC.

Fubo, one of the best cable TV alternatives, will give you your choice of ABC and ESPN.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and ESPN3 in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more. Save on your monthly plans with one of our Sling TV promo codes.

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and we can save you a few dollars on your costs with a FuboTV promo code. Fubo's dozens of channels include local networks like ABC and ESPN. You can also add on NBA TV. Fubo doesn't have TNT.

NBA Draft live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports is your destination to watch NBA Draft live streams online. It's airing on both Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena, starting at 1 a.m. BST.

Trying to catch the game on the service you already pay for? ExpressVPN has you covered.

NBA Draft live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Hoops fans in Canada can get the NBA Draft live streams on SportsNet and TSN.

SN1 has the draft for SportsNet from 7:30 p.m. ET on with pre-show coverage. TSN2 has the draft for TSN, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

TSN and Sportsnet can both be added to your existing cable package.

In Canada, don't have TSN or Sportsnet, and trying to catch the game on the service you already pay for? ExpressVPN has you covered.

NBA Draft live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The 2023 NBA draft live streams should be available down under on ESPN on Kayo Sports. Expect the proceedings to kick off at Friday, June 23 at 11 a.m. AEDT.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the draft. The Kayo One package costs $25 per month thereafter, and Kayo Basic is $30.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

If you're traveling and trying to use Kayo or a different service, ExpressVPN has you covered.

NBA Draft 2023 pick order

Round 1

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pick Team Header Cell - Column 2 1 San Antonio Row 0 - Cell 2 2 Charlotte Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Portland Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Houston Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Detroit Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Orlando Row 5 - Cell 2 7 Indiana Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Washington Row 7 - Cell 2 9 Utah Row 8 - Cell 2 10 Dallas Row 9 - Cell 2 11 Orlando via Chicago 12 Oklahoma City Row 11 - Cell 2 13 Toronto Row 12 - Cell 2 14 New Orleans Row 13 - Cell 2 15 Atlanta Row 14 - Cell 2 16 Utah via Minnesota 17 Los Angeles Lakers Row 16 - Cell 2 18 Miami Row 17 - Cell 2 19 Golden State Row 18 - Cell 2 20 Houston via LA Clippers 21 Brooklyn via Phoenix 22 Brooklyn Row 21 - Cell 2 23 Portland via New York 24 Sacramento Row 23 - Cell 2 25 Memphis Row 24 - Cell 2 26 Indiana via Cleveland 27 Charlotte via Denver, via New York and Oklahoma City 28 Utah via Philadelphia, via Brooklyn 29 Indiana via Boston 30 LA Clippers via Milwaukee via Houston

Round 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pick Team Header Cell - Column 2 31 Detroit Row 0 - Cell 2 32 Indiana via Houston 33 San Antonio Row 2 - Cell 2 34 Charlotte via Charlotte via Philadelphia and Atlanta 35 Boston via Portland via Atlanta, LA Clippers, Detroit, and Cleveland 36 Orlando Row 5 - Cell 2 37 Oklahoma City via Washington via New Orleans 38 Sacramento via Indiana 39 Charlotte via Utah via New York 40 Denver via Dallas via Oklahoma City 41 Charlotte via Oklahoma City via New York and Boston 42 Washington via Chicago via Los Angeles Lakers and Washington 43 Portland via Atlanta 44 San Antonio via Toronto 45 Memphis via Minnesota 46 Atlanta via New Orleans 47 Los Angeles Lakers Row 16 - Cell 2 48 LA Clippers Row 17 - Cell 2 49 Cleveland via Golden State via Utah and New Orleans 50 Oklahoma City via Boston, Memphis, and Dallas 51 Brooklyn Row 20 - Cell 2 52 Phoenix Row 21 - Cell 2 53 Minnesota via New York via Charlotte 54 Sacramento Row 23 - Cell 2 55 Indiana via Cleveland via Milwaukee and Detroit 56 Memphis Row 25 - Cell 2 Forfeited Chicago via Denver via Cleveland Forfeited Philadelphia Row 27 - Cell 2 57 Washington via Boston via Charlotte 58 Milwaukee Row 29 - Cell 2