How to watch NBA Draft 2023 live stream online: Channel, start time and more

It's nearly time to watch the NBA Draft 2023 live stream online, though all the draft coverage feels like a giant spoiler about the No. 1 pick. French power forward and center Victor Wembanyama is the consensus choice, and there is zero debate about whether San Antonio should feel the Wembamania with their pick.
Round 1 starts: 8 p.m. ET Thursday (June 22)
Channels: ABC (round 1 only) and ESPN (both rounds)
Watch in the U.S. on Sling TV Orange, currently on sale down to $15 for the first month.
Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free
Which is pretty funny considering how the sports news industry is filled with people constantly finding reasons to argue. No such luck for Wembanyama, whose first NBA news conference went as smoothly as these things can go. Not only did the 7-foot, 3-inch prospect charm the press, but he also displayed a surprising confidence and casual energy for a 19-year-old at the enter of the NBA draft.
Wembanyama's height is complemented by excellent play on both sides of the court, as he's posted amazing scoring, rebounding and blocking numbers in the French Betclic Élite league. This mix of performance and physique are exactly what NBA teams are looking for after 6-foot, 11-inch Nikola Jokić dominated the NBA Playoffs.
Following San Antonio picking Wembanyama in the NBA Draft, you've got Charlotte, who's likely choosing between forward Brandon Miller (Alabama) and guard Scoot Henderson (G League). Portland, Houston and Detroit make the following first round picks.
But let's cut to the chase: we've got everything you need to watch the 2023 NBA Draft online, and the order of draft picks as well.
How to watch the NBA Draft live streams from anywhere
If you've had to leave your own hometown crowd during the draft, and you can't watch ABC or ESPN to grab the NBA Draft on the services you already pay for, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.
Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.
We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Its 30-day money-back guarantee is another perk.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.
NBA Draft live streams in the US
In the U.S. the NBA Draft airs on ABC and ESPN on Thursday, June 22 starting at 8 p.m. ET, but ABC will only offer round 1, while ESPN broadcasts both the first and second round picks.
If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and FuboTV.
We recommend you go with Sling, one of the best streaming services. It offers ESPN in the $40 per month Sling Orange package, which is on sale to $15 for the first month. Some Sling Blue subscribers get ABC.
Fubo, one of the best cable TV alternatives, will give you your choice of ABC and ESPN.
Sling TV: You can get ESPN and ESPN3 in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more. Save on your monthly plans with one of our Sling TV promo codes.
Fubo.TV: If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and we can save you a few dollars on your costs with a FuboTV promo code. Fubo's dozens of channels include local networks like ABC and ESPN. You can also add on NBA TV. Fubo doesn't have TNT.
NBA Draft live streams in the UK
Sky Sports is your destination to watch NBA Draft live streams online. It's airing on both Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena, starting at 1 a.m. BST.
Trying to catch the game on the service you already pay for? ExpressVPN has you covered.
NBA Draft live streams in Canada
Hoops fans in Canada can get the NBA Draft live streams on SportsNet and TSN.
SN1 has the draft for SportsNet from 7:30 p.m. ET on with pre-show coverage. TSN2 has the draft for TSN, starting at 8 p.m. ET.
TSN and Sportsnet can both be added to your existing cable package.
In Canada, don't have TSN or Sportsnet, and trying to catch the game on the service you already pay for? ExpressVPN has you covered.
NBA Draft live streams in Australia
The 2023 NBA draft live streams should be available down under on ESPN on Kayo Sports. Expect the proceedings to kick off at Friday, June 23 at 11 a.m. AEDT.
Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the draft. The Kayo One package costs $25 per month thereafter, and Kayo Basic is $30.
The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.
If you're traveling and trying to use Kayo or a different service, ExpressVPN has you covered.
NBA Draft 2023 pick order
Round 1
|Pick
|Team
|Header Cell - Column 2
|1
|San Antonio
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|2
|Charlotte
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|3
|Portland
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|4
|Houston
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|5
|Detroit
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|6
|Orlando
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|7
|Indiana
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|8
|Washington
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|9
|Utah
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|10
|Dallas
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|11
|Orlando
|via Chicago
|12
|Oklahoma City
|Row 11 - Cell 2
|13
|Toronto
|Row 12 - Cell 2
|14
|New Orleans
|Row 13 - Cell 2
|15
|Atlanta
|Row 14 - Cell 2
|16
|Utah
|via Minnesota
|17
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Row 16 - Cell 2
|18
|Miami
|Row 17 - Cell 2
|19
|Golden State
|Row 18 - Cell 2
|20
|Houston
|via LA Clippers
|21
|Brooklyn
|via Phoenix
|22
|Brooklyn
|Row 21 - Cell 2
|23
|Portland
|via New York
|24
|Sacramento
|Row 23 - Cell 2
|25
|Memphis
|Row 24 - Cell 2
|26
|Indiana
|via Cleveland
|27
|Charlotte
|via Denver, via New York and Oklahoma City
|28
|Utah
|via Philadelphia, via Brooklyn
|29
|Indiana
|via Boston
|30
|LA Clippers
|via Milwaukee via Houston
Round 2
|Pick
|Team
|Header Cell - Column 2
|31
|Detroit
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|32
|Indiana
|via Houston
|33
|San Antonio
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|34
|Charlotte
|via Charlotte via Philadelphia and Atlanta
|35
|Boston
|via Portland via Atlanta, LA Clippers, Detroit, and Cleveland
|36
|Orlando
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|37
|Oklahoma City
|via Washington via New Orleans
|38
|Sacramento
|via Indiana
|39
|Charlotte
|via Utah via New York
|40
|Denver
|via Dallas via Oklahoma City
|41
|Charlotte
|via Oklahoma City via New York and Boston
|42
|Washington
|via Chicago via Los Angeles Lakers and Washington
|43
|Portland
|via Atlanta
|44
|San Antonio
|via Toronto
|45
|Memphis
|via Minnesota
|46
|Atlanta
|via New Orleans
|47
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Row 16 - Cell 2
|48
|LA Clippers
|Row 17 - Cell 2
|49
|Cleveland
|via Golden State via Utah and New Orleans
|50
|Oklahoma City
|via Boston, Memphis, and Dallas
|51
|Brooklyn
|Row 20 - Cell 2
|52
|Phoenix
|Row 21 - Cell 2
|53
|Minnesota
|via New York via Charlotte
|54
|Sacramento
|Row 23 - Cell 2
|55
|Indiana
|via Cleveland via Milwaukee and Detroit
|56
|Memphis
|Row 25 - Cell 2
|Forfeited
|Chicago
|via Denver via Cleveland
|Forfeited
|Philadelphia
|Row 27 - Cell 2
|57
|Washington
|via Boston via Charlotte
|58
|Milwaukee
|Row 29 - Cell 2