How to watch NBA Draft 2023 live stream online: Channel, start time and more

Looks like Wembamania is headed to San Antonio in the NBA Draft live stream

Victor Wembanyama of Metropolitans 92 is expected to be the No. 1 draft pick for the 2023 NBA Draft live stream
It's nearly time to watch the NBA Draft 2023 live stream online, though all the draft coverage feels like a giant spoiler about the No. 1 pick. French power forward and center Victor Wembanyama is the consensus choice, and there is zero debate about whether San Antonio should feel the Wembamania with their pick.

NBA Draft 2023 live stream start time, channel

Round 1 starts: 8 p.m. ET Thursday (June 22)
Channels: ABC (round 1 only) and ESPN (both rounds)
Watch in the U.S. on Sling TV Orange, currently on sale down to $15 for the first month.
Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free

Which is pretty funny considering how the sports news industry is filled with people constantly finding reasons to argue. No such luck for Wembanyama, whose first NBA news conference went as smoothly as these things can go. Not only did the 7-foot, 3-inch prospect charm the press, but he also displayed a surprising confidence and casual energy for a 19-year-old at the enter of the NBA draft.

Wembanyama's height is complemented by excellent play on both sides of the court, as he's posted amazing scoring, rebounding and blocking numbers in the French Betclic Élite league.  This mix of performance and physique are exactly what NBA teams are looking for after 6-foot, 11-inch Nikola Jokić dominated the NBA Playoffs.

Following San Antonio picking Wembanyama in the NBA Draft, you've got Charlotte, who's likely choosing between forward Brandon Miller (Alabama) and guard Scoot Henderson (G League). Portland, Houston and Detroit make the following first round picks.

But let's cut to the chase: we've got everything you need to watch the 2023 NBA Draft online, and the order of draft picks as well.

How to watch the NBA Draft live streams from anywhere

If you've had to leave your own hometown crowd during the draft, and you can't watch ABC or ESPN to grab the NBA Draft on the services you already pay for, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for. 

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

NBA Draft live streams in the US

In the U.S. the NBA Draft airs on ABC and ESPN on Thursday, June 22 starting at 8 p.m. ET, but ABC will only offer round 1, while ESPN broadcasts both the first and second round picks.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and FuboTV

We recommend you go with Sling, one of the best streaming services. It offers ESPN in the $40 per month Sling Orange package, which is on sale to $15 for the first month. Some Sling Blue subscribers get ABC

Fubo, one of the best cable TV alternatives, will give you your choice of ABC and ESPN.

NBA Draft live streams in the UK

Sky Sports is your destination to watch NBA Draft live streams online. It's airing on both Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena, starting at 1 a.m. BST.

Trying to catch the game on the service you already pay for? ExpressVPN has you covered.

NBA Draft live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can get the NBA Draft live streams on SportsNet and TSN.

SN1 has the draft for SportsNet from 7:30 p.m. ET on with pre-show coverage. TSN2 has the draft for TSN, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

TSN and Sportsnet can both be added to your existing cable package.

In Canada, don't have TSN or Sportsnet, and trying to catch the game on the service you already pay for? ExpressVPN has you covered.

NBA Draft live streams in Australia

The 2023 NBA draft live streams should be available down under on ESPN on Kayo Sports.  Expect the proceedings to kick off at Friday, June 23 at 11 a.m. AEDT.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the draft. The Kayo One package costs $25 per month thereafter, and Kayo Basic is $30.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time. 

If you're traveling and trying to use Kayo or a different service, ExpressVPN has you covered.

NBA Draft 2023 pick order

Round 1

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PickTeamHeader Cell - Column 2
1San AntonioRow 0 - Cell 2
2CharlotteRow 1 - Cell 2
3PortlandRow 2 - Cell 2
4HoustonRow 3 - Cell 2
5DetroitRow 4 - Cell 2
6OrlandoRow 5 - Cell 2
7IndianaRow 6 - Cell 2
8WashingtonRow 7 - Cell 2
9UtahRow 8 - Cell 2
10DallasRow 9 - Cell 2
11Orlandovia Chicago
12Oklahoma CityRow 11 - Cell 2
13TorontoRow 12 - Cell 2
14New OrleansRow 13 - Cell 2
15AtlantaRow 14 - Cell 2
16Utah via Minnesota
17Los Angeles LakersRow 16 - Cell 2
18MiamiRow 17 - Cell 2
19Golden StateRow 18 - Cell 2
20Houstonvia LA Clippers
21Brooklynvia Phoenix
22BrooklynRow 21 - Cell 2
23Portlandvia New York
24SacramentoRow 23 - Cell 2
25MemphisRow 24 - Cell 2
26Indianavia Cleveland
27Charlottevia Denver, via New York and Oklahoma City
28Utahvia Philadelphia, via Brooklyn
29Indianavia Boston
30LA Clippersvia Milwaukee via Houston

Round 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PickTeamHeader Cell - Column 2
31DetroitRow 0 - Cell 2
32Indianavia Houston
33San AntonioRow 2 - Cell 2
34Charlotte via Charlotte via Philadelphia and Atlanta
35Boston via Portland via Atlanta, LA Clippers, Detroit, and Cleveland
36OrlandoRow 5 - Cell 2
37Oklahoma Cityvia Washington via New Orleans
38Sacramentovia Indiana
39Charlottevia Utah via New York
40Denver via Dallas via Oklahoma City
41Charlottevia Oklahoma City via New York and Boston
42Washington via Chicago via Los Angeles Lakers and Washington
43Portlandvia Atlanta
44San Antonio via Toronto
45Memphis via Minnesota
46Atlanta via New Orleans
47Los Angeles LakersRow 16 - Cell 2
48LA ClippersRow 17 - Cell 2
49Clevelandvia Golden State via Utah and New Orleans
50Oklahoma Cityvia Boston, Memphis, and Dallas
51BrooklynRow 20 - Cell 2
52PhoenixRow 21 - Cell 2
53Minnesotavia New York via Charlotte
54SacramentoRow 23 - Cell 2
55Indianavia Cleveland via Milwaukee and Detroit
56MemphisRow 25 - Cell 2
ForfeitedChicago via Denver via Cleveland
ForfeitedPhiladelphiaRow 27 - Cell 2
57Washington via Boston via Charlotte
58MilwaukeeRow 29 - Cell 2

