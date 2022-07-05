How to watch Married at First Sight season 15 online

Hi, nice to meet you — "I do." It's almost time to watch Married at First Sight season 15 online to see singles from San Diego mingle and marry. The Lifetime reality show heads to the West Coast for the first time ever to match up 10 singles and see them go from strangers into spouses.

Married at First Sight: San Diego start time, channel Married at First Sight season 15 premieres Wednesday, July 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime (via Sling (opens in new tab)).

The episodes follow the cast as they learn they are engaged, pick out wedding dresses and tuxes, celebrate their bachelor and bachelorette parties, meet at the altar and then get married.

Later weeks will see the couples move in together, hang out with their friends and families and discuss important issues like finances and kids. Eventually, they'll reach Decision Day, when they must choose to stay married or get divorced.

Married at First Sight is a hugely popular show for Lifetime and has spawned several spinoffs: Married at First Sight: The First Year, Married Life, Married at First Sight: Second Chances, Jamie and Doug Plus One, Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island, Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After, Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam and Married at First Sight: Australia.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Married at First Sight: San Diego. Plus, scroll down for details about the cast and to watch Lifetime's teaser promo.

How to watch Married at First Sight: San Diego in the US

In the U.S., fans can watch Married at First Sight season 15 premiere Wednesday, July 6 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime, if you have a cable or satellite package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch MAFS online via several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV, Philo and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling, one of the best streaming services on the market and our top choice among cable TV alternatives.

How to watch Married at First Sight season 15 in Canada

Canadians can watch MAFS San Diego on Lifetime Canada on the same day as American fans, just an hour later at 9 p.m. ET.

How to watch Married at First Sight: San Diego in the UK

How to watch Married at First Sight season 15 in Australia

Bad news for Aussies — Married at First Sight: San Diego isn't scheduled to air on any Australian channels.

Married at First Sight: San Diego trailer

The five couples on MAFS:SD are ready to live, laugh and love ... but some might be headed for divorce, as there's also tears, arguments and ultimatums!

Married at First Sight season 15 couples: Meet the cast

Married at First Sight season 15's cast includes two longtime experts who set up the couples: sociologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz and pastor/ marriage counselor Calvin Roberson. They are joined by two new experts this season: DeVon Franklin, a Hollywood producer, bestselling author and relationship advisor; and Dr. Pia Holec, a renowned psychotherapist who specializes in sex and couples' therapy.

The five couples for season 15 hail from the San Diego area. Here are their photos and bios from Lifetime:

(opens in new tab) Lindy (29, Doctor of Physical Therapy) & Miguel (35, Associate Medical Director) Lindy is over the dating process and would like to find someone who is ready for a committed relationship so they can start their next chapter together. As a scientist, Miguel feels as though Married At First Sight is the perfect juxtaposition of chance and methodological romantic pairing, and wishes to dissect whether love is solely dictated by fate and happenstance or if it can be manufactured and concocted in a lab-like setting.

(opens in new tab) Krysten (32, Sales Rep) & Mitch (41, Environmental Policy Advocate) Krysten has everything she has ever wanted except a partner to share it with. She loves love and being married is one of her greatest wishes. In the past, Mitch hasn’t been one for long-term relationships; he always gets in his head and throws in the towel before giving his partner a full chance. Mitch truly believes this might be his only shot at getting married and he’s ready to dive in head first.

(opens in new tab) Alexis (29, Logistics Specialist) & Justin (33, Digital Marketing Specialist) Alexis is ready to commit to one person for the rest of her life and is fully aware that it will require making compromises. She’s authentic, self-aware, comfortable in her own skin, can recognize her own triggers, and loves the person she’s become. She is ready to put it all on the line for a chance at finding real love. Justin needs help finding a woman who will appreciate him whole-heartedly. He’s a giver and a doer; with the help of the experts, he knows he will put the Married At First Sight experiment to good use and be the best husband possible.



(opens in new tab) Stacia (37, Accountant) & Nate (34, Day Trader) Stacia believes Married At First Sight is her last chance at marriage and a family. She is an unconventional person, so this experiment feels like the right fit. Stacia is ready to put all of her faith in the experts to find her a match. Nate is an active and successful day trader in the stock market; his analogy for meeting an exceptional wife is “intentional high-risk, high reward.” He is comfortable with being uncomfortable and will leave it to the experts to find him a potential fantastic match.