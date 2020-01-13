Live stream LSU vs. Clemson: How to watch the college football championship

A full season of college football boils down to just one game, so it's time to find a LSU vs Clemson live stream to watch the national championship game of the college football playoffs. It's more than just a battle of Tigers — it's two unbeaten teams squaring off in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome with a national title on the line.

Clemson is looking to defend the national title it won last year. LSU is looking for its first championship since 2007. And the quarterbacks for both teams will be in the spotlight: Clemson's Trevor Lawrence hasn't lost a game since high school while LSU's Joe Burrow is the winner of the 2019 Heisman Trophy.

Any way you slice it, LSU vs. Clemson is a can't miss match-up. And you can catch every snap even if you're nowhere near a TV set when tonight's national championship game gets underway. Here are all the ways you can get an LSU vs Clemson live stream, including options for those who don't have cable.

LSU vs. Clemson live stream start time The LSU vs. Clemson game will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST in the U.S. UK viewers can watch the national title game on BT Sport ESPN. TSN carries the game in Canada.

How to live stream LSU vs. Clemson anywhere on earth

If you're out of the country tonight and not anywhere that you can easily find a broadcast of LSU vs. Clemson, you can still watch the college football national championship, though you'll need the help of a virtual private network, or VPN, to do it. A VPN lets you disguise where you are when you surf the web, so you're able to access the same streaming services you would be able to at home, without any geographical blocks.

We've tested many different services, and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. We thought ExpressVPN performed well in our testing, and we appreciated its helpful customer service. You can also get a good monthly rate if you opt for an annual subscription.

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble. One month of ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service; ExpressVPN will throw in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to get a LSU vs. Clemson live stream

Go to ESPN's website for the LSU vs. Clemson live stream. You can also watch the game via ESPN's mobile app (Android, iOS) if you're not near a TV set or a web browser.

ESPN is offering multiple streaming options for LSU vs. Clemson. ESPN2 will carry a Field Pass broadcast with announcers calling the game from the sidelines instead of from a press box. On ESPNU, you can watch the Coaches Film Room, in which college football coaches will break down the game on the fly. Sounds of the Game on ESPN Classic is an announcer-free feed, while the Command Center feed on ESPN provides multiple shots of the game. And if you prefer to hear the announces of your favorite team calling the action, the SEC Network will pick up the LSU radio broadcast while the Clemson announcers are calling the game on the ACC network. All of these different feeds will be available through ESPN's streaming site and mobile app.

There's just one problem. You're required to sign in with your cable or satellite TV provider's login credentials. So cord cutters won't be able to directly stream from ESPN unless they line up a different TV provider.

How can I live stream the LSU vs. Clemson game without a cable subscription?

If you don't pay for cable TV, your best best for a LSU vs. Clemson live stream is to turn to a subscription streaming service. Many of the leading providers include ESPN in their packages, and you'll be able to sign on to ESPN's streaming site using your login credentials from these services. (One exception: Fubo.TV doesn't offer ESPN, so you'll need to look elsewhere.)

Here are the best options for streaming services that will include ESPN's coverage of the LSU vs. Clemson game.

Sling TV: Sling is the cheapest of all these options at $30 a month. (Sling also reduces the cost of your first month of service to $20.) Sling's Orange package includes ESPN and ESPN2. For an extra $10 a month, you can add the Orange Sports Extra package for ESPNU, ESPNews, the SEC Network and the ACC Network.

YouTube TV: For $50 a month, you can subscribe to YouTube TV, which features 70-plus channels and a cloud DVR feature for recording programs and watching them later. ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, the SEC Network and the ACC Network are included in YouTube TV's service.