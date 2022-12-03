How to watch His Dark Materials season 3 online — release date and time

We close the book when we watch His Dark Materials season 3 online, as the adaptation of Philip Pullman's The Amber Spyglass is the end of the BBC/HBO series.

His Dark Materials season 3 start time, channel U.S. date and time: Episodes 1 and 2 air back to back on Monday (Dec. 5) at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

U.K. date and channel: The entire season debuts together on the BBC iPlayer on Sunday (Dec. 18). 30 p.m. BST on BBC One and BBC iPlayer (6 a.m. AEDT on Monday)

The new season sees Lyra (Dafne Keen) still on the run. While forces larger than her threaten to rule the entire multi-world reality (get in line, the MCU has a ton of people trying this). Here, the souls of humans are represented by daemon companions.

That said, she's currently in the clutches of her mother, Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson), who has kidnapped her last we saw them both — and continues to say she's doing it for Lyra's own good. Lyra is the prophesied child, after all.

This season, though, Lyra and Will (Amir Wilson), the bearer of The Subtle Knife, will go on their final adventure. Into a realm where nobody has returned, they will learn there's no coming back. All while Lyra's father Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) wages his war against The Authority.

Check out the trailer below, along with everything you need to watch His Dark Materials season 3 online.

How to watch His Dark Materials season 3 online from anywhere on Earth

Just because BBC and HBO aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch His Dark Materials season 3 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be easy these days. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is the right one for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN right now. We were impressed by its ability to access more than 3,000 services across 94 countries and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not 100% happy with it.

How to watch His Dark Materials season 3 in the US

HBO and HBO Max are the primary ways to watch His Dark Materials season 3 online in the U.S. Two episodes per week air back to back at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO, and both episodes will be available that time on HBO Max.

This will last four weeks, as the eight episodes conclude on December 26.

Of course, those visiting the U.S. who want to watch it live with our friends in the U.K. will need a VPN service such as ExpressVPN to log in back home to use BBC iPlayer.

How to watch His Dark Materials season 3 online in the UK

Well, this is different. Folks in the U.K. have to wait until Dec. 18. That's when all of His Dark Materials season 3 debuts on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). That week, episodes will also debut on BBC One.

It arrives on Sunday (Oct. 23) at 7.30 p.m. BST on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer.

Can you watch His Dark Materials season 3 online in Canada?

Crave (opens in new tab) has been the home for His Dark Materials in Canada, but it's unclear when you'll be able to watch season 3 on that service. No release date seems to be announced.

Of course, those on vacation in Canada who stream live with their friends in the U.S. or U.K. will need a VPN service such as ExpressVPN to log in back home to use Sling, fubo or BBC iPlayer.

Can you watch His Dark Materials season 3 in Australia?

FoxtelNow (opens in new tab), which is AU$25 per month, is the home for His Dark Materials season 3, and will get new episodes starting Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Of course, those on vacation in Australia who stream live with their friends in the U.S. or U.K. will need a VPN service such as ExpressVPN to log in back home to use Sling, fubo or BBC iPlayer.