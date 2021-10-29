How to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 2 online — release time and more

It's towel time when you watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 12 online. That's right, Larry's actual dirty laundry is getting aired out. You can guess who's responsible.

It's on HBO and HBO Max.

Spoiler: it's Suzy. Shocking, right? Larry and Suze look like they'll be fighting forever, like a more stubborn and less violent Batman and Joker. Except they're both the Joker.

For this episode, a big topic appears to be the casting for the new show on Netflix, as Larry's not exactly as truthful about his latest star. Maria Sofia, the daughter of the owner of the restaurant El Taco Llama, may only be getting this role because of blackmail, but Netflix can't find out about that, right?

Oh, and when Larry isn't covering up his past, or arguing about PPE supply hoarders, he's debating the name of a dog. Yes, Larry doesn't seem to believe "Angel Muffin" can be a male dog's name.

How to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 2 online

In the U.S., Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 2 premieres Sunday (October 31) at 10:31 p.m. ET on HBO. It will also stream concurrently and on demand on HBO Max.

How to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 2 in Canada

Canadians can watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 2 with a subscription to Crave. New episodes will drop at the same time as the U.S. airing.

Crave has a 7-day free trial. After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

If you're an American traveling abroad and want to use your HBO Max subscription, you'll need to look into the best VPN services.

How to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 2 in the UK

Brits can watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 2 on Sky Comedy. It will air first on Monday, November 1 at 9 p.m. BST, a day after its U.S. airing.

You can also stream Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episodes on-demand with the Sky Go app, which you can access with any one of Sky's packages and deals.

If you're an HBO Max subscriber traveling abroad and want to avoid spoilers, you'll need to look into the best VPN services.