How to watch Succession season 3 episode 3 online — release time and more

The Roy family's war for Waystar-Royco continues when you watch Succession season 3 episode 3 online this weekend. After a meeting between the Roy siblings proved fruitless for a solution, everyone's back in their respective corners.

Succession season 3 episode 3 date and time Succession season 3 episode 3 airs Sunday (October 31) at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.

Right now, though, Logan's prepping for the worst that the government can throw at him, as the Department of Justice is literally knocking. Everyone's accusing Kendall of trying to kill Logan (not sure if this is metaphorical or literal), and the family is going to a formal event where everyone is on their best behavior.

And Greg's under fire too, as a tricky 1-on-1 conversation with Logan has the youngster stammering through his booze. Not only Tom is throwing more threatening language at Greg, he's also apparently considering a change that would risk it all.

Of course, Roman's also got his intense game of flirtation with Gerri going on, which led to a pretty saucy bit of dialogue we heard in a preview last week. Plus, the trailer below makes it seem like we'll finally see Adrien Brody and Alexander Skarsgård appear in the new season.

Here's everything you need to watch Succession season 3. Plus, watch the trailer below:

How to watch Succession season 3 online

In the U.S., Succession season 3 episode 3 premieres on Sunday (October 31) at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. It will also stream on HBO Max.

A pro tip for getting this episode to show up on time, so you're not behind? Once the episode is about to start, select the Home button in the HBO Max app until the new episode appears.

Season 3 consists of nine total episodes, which will air weekly on Sundays.

HBO Max Best Streaming Service HBO Max is one of the newer kids on the streaming block but it's already got a ton to offer, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like Hacks and The Flight Attendant. HBO Max costs $15 per month for the no-ads version and $10 for the ad-supported plan. View Deal

How to watch Succession season 3 episode 3 in Canada

Canadians can watch Succession season 3 episode 3 with a subscription to Crave. New episodes will drop at the same time as the U.S. airing.

Crave has a 7-day free trial. After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

If you're an American traveling abroad and want to use your HBO Max subscription, you'll need to look into the best VPN services.

How to watch Succession season 3 episode 3 in the UK

Brits can watch Succession season 3 on Sky Atlantic at the same time as the U.S. airing. That means the episode 3 is Monday, November at 2 a.m. BST. There's also a rerun at the much more reasonable hour of 9 p.m. BST.

Or you can stream Succession season 3 episodes on-demand with the Sky Go app, which you can access with any one of Sky's packages and deals.