'Ferris Bueller’s Day Off' is finally streaming for free — here's where you can watch it

"Ferris Bueller’s Day Off" is finally streaming for free, but on a streaming service you might not be aware of.

When we talk about the best free streaming services, Tubi and Pluto TV quickly come to mind. But Kanopy also has an excellent library of movies, and all you need to get access to it is your library card.

For those who aren't familiar with Kanopy, it's ad-free and free of charge, provided you're a member of a partner organization. Typically, a library card is enough to get you access, but you can also get access if you're a student at a participating college or university.

Once you have access to Kanopy, one of the first movies you should hit play on is "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off," the iconic 1986 John Hughes classic starring Matthew Broderick as the titular truant teen. It was just added to Kanopy and is an endlessly rewatchable movie. It's also the perfect way to break in your fresh, new Kanopy account.

What is 'Ferris Bueller’s Day Off' about?

Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986) Official Trailer - Matthew Broderick Movie - YouTube Watch On

As I already mentioned, "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off" stars Broderick as the titular Ferris. Because it's a John Hughes movie, Ferris lives in the Chicago suburbs, and one day he decides to fake being sick and take the day off from school.

But he's not skipping school alone. He also gets his best friend Cameron (Alan Ruck) and his girlfriend Sloane (Mia Sara) to join him for a day out in Chicago, and they tour iconic Chicago landmarks in Cameron's father's 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder, while Ferris frequently breaks the fourth wall to talk to the audience.

Not everyone is fooled by Ferris's plan. Dean of Students at Ferris, Cameron and Sloane's high school, Edward "Ed" R. Rooney (Jeffrey Jones), is sure that Ferris is up to no good. Can Ferris avoid being caught? You'll have to watch to find out.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kanopy is the free streaming service you need to be using

Kanopy is available in select regions across the globe, including the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Canada, Singapore, Hong Kong and New Zealand.

As previously mentioned, the way you get access is by being a member of a partner public library or university.

Kanopy has resources to check if your local library has made Kanopy available. Just type in the name of your library, or enter your zip code, and Kanopy will show you the partner libraries closest to you. You can also do the same thing to check if your college or university has made Kanopy available.

Once you're signed up, you can access Kanopy through apps on the Apple App Store, Google Play, Roku and Amazon Fire devices.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.