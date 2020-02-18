How to watch Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig: Live stream this Champions League knockout match

Tottenham Hotspur was a surprise finalist in last year's Champions League final. And if Spurs are to make a return to this year's final, they'll have to first contend with another upstart club, RB Leipzig, in a two-leg knockout match that kicks off tomorrow (Feb. 19). Here's our guide to Hotspur vs RB Leipzig live streams.

Tottenham heads into the match with RB Leipzig missing some important players. Striker Harry Kane is already out while Son Heung-Min fractured his arm over the weekend.

But Spurs have Jose Mourinho managing the team and he's won the Champions League twice before. He'll need to draw on that experience to contend with RB Leipzig and goal machine Timo Werner.

Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig figures to be an exciting match that you won't want to miss. Here's how to find live streams of this Champions League showdown along with advice on how to use a virtual private network, or VPN, to stay on top of the action.

Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig start time, channel The first leg of the Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig match kicks off Wednesday (Feb. 19) at 8 p.m. GMT from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. That's 3 p.m. EST/noon PST here in the U.S. The two teams face off in the return leg on March 10.

How can I use a VPN to live stream the Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig match?

With a VPN, you can disguise where you're surfing the web from. That can come in handy if you're traveling during the Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig match, as you can use a VPN to make it seem as if you're still at home, which allows you to access your regular streaming services.

We've tested many different services to find the best VPN overall, and our pick is ExpressVPN. We like its mix of performance and customer support, and you can get a lower price by subscribing on an annual basis.

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble. And if you buy a year of ExpressVPN, you'll save the equivalent of three months off the cost of a monthly subscription.View Deal

Where can I watch the Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig match from anywhere in the world?

TNT carries the Champions League in the U.S., and it will broadcast the Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig match starting at 3 p.m. EST/noon PST. If you're looking for the Spanish language broadcast, you'll find it on Unimas.

UK viewers can watch the Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig match on BT Sport 2, starting at 8 p.m. GMT. BT Sport 3 carries the Atalanta vs. Valencia match at the same time.

In Canada, subscription service DAZN carries Champions League coverage, while Australian viewers can watch Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig on Optus Sport.

How can I live stream the Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig match?

In the U.S, head to TNT's website for a live stream of the Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig match. If you're on the go, you can download the TNT app (Android, iOS) to watch the match from your phone. You will need to be a cable subscriber to take advantage of these options, as TNT requires you to sign in with your cable login credentials.

UK viewers can live stream Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig on BTSport.com or via the BT Sport app (Android, iOS).

How can I live stream the Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig match without cable?

The B/R Live website lets you watch Champions League matches like Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig without a cable subscription. Instead, you can pay to watch individual matches or sign up for monthly or annual passes to view all sorts of live sporting events. There's also a B/R Live app (Android, iOS) for watching matches from your smartphone or tablet.

A live stream of Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig costs $2.99 on B/R Live. You can pay $9.99 for a monthly pass that includes other Champions League coverage while $79.99 gets you a year of access.

If you'd like to live stream Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig, but also want access to additional networks, you can try other streaming services that include TNT in their package of channels. Here are your best bets.

Sling.TV: Sling's Blue package includes TNT along with 46 other channels. It costs $30 a month, though your first month of service is only $20.View Deal

Fubo.TV: Fubo.TV costs a little more at $55 a month, but it also includes around 100 channels along with TNT. And a cloud DVR feature lets you record the Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig match to watch later.View Deal