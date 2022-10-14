House of the Dragon episode 9 release date and time — how to watch online

Family strife is set to turn into all-out civil war when you watch House of the Dragon episode 9 this week. HBO's Game of Thrones prequel has hopped, skipped and time-jumped quite a bit this season, but episode 9 slows down the pace to focus on the immediate aftermath of King Viserys I's death.

House of the Dragon episode 9 release date and time House of the Dragon episode 9 airs Sunday (Oct. 16) at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max (opens in new tab) in the US and Crave (opens in new tab) in Canada. In the UK it lands at 2 a.m. BST on Monday, Oct. 10 on Sky (opens in new tab) and it unlocks at 12pm on Binge (opens in new tab) in Australia.

House of the Dragon episode 9, titled "The Green Council," picks up right after Viserys breathed his last. Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and her father, Hand of the King Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), gather the small council to discuss how they should handle the succession.

While Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) was named heir nearly two decades prior, Alicent misunderstood the king's final words and believed he wanted his son, Prince Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), to sit on the Iron Throne. Many lords of Westeros would prefer a man to rule, rather than a woman. Still, others are likely to remain loyal to Rhaenyra, so Alicent and Otto's plan could have dire, violent consequences.

Here is everything you need to watch House of the Dragon episode 9. Plus, check out a preview video:

How to watch House of the Dragon episode 9 in the U.S.

In the U.S., House of the Dragon episode 9 is set to air Sunday (October 16) at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.

Season 1 consists of 10 episodes in total, releasing at a pace of one per week every Sunday.

If you haven't signed up for HBO Max, what are you waiting for? It's our top pick among the best streaming services.

(opens in new tab) HBO Max (opens in new tab) offers an exceptional library, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, Succession, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like Hacks and The Flight Attendant. HBO Max costs $15 per month (or $10 for the ad-supported tier).

How to watch House of the Dragon episode 9 in Canada

While Canadians don't have access to HBO or HBO Max, they can still watch House of the Dragon episode 9 at the same time as the U.S. airing. Crave (opens in new tab), the usual source for HBO shows in Canada, has the rights.

The streaming service has a seven-day free trial (opens in new tab). After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

If you're an American traveling abroad and want to access all your paid services, you'll need to look into the best VPN services, such as Express VPN.

How to watch House of the Dragon episode 9 online in the UK

Since Brits also don't get HBO or HBO Max, they can watch House of the Dragon episode 9 on Sky Atlantic and NOW. It will air Monday, Oct. 17 concurrently at 2 a.m. BST and again at the more reasonable time of 9 p.m. BST.

Sky TV packages (opens in new tab) start at just £25 per month.

Every episode will debut the day after its U.S. airing.

How to watch House of the Dragon episode 9 in Australia

Aussies can stream House of the Dragon episode 9 on Binge (opens in new tab). It should arrive on Monday, Oct. 17.

House of the Dragon episode schedule

House of the Dragon episode 1: August 21 @ 9 p.m. ET

House of the Dragon episode 2: August 28 @ 9 p.m. ET

House of the Dragon episode 3: Sept. 4 @ 9 p.m. ET

House of the Dragon episode 4: Sept. 11 @ 9 p.m. ET

House of the Dragon episode 5: Sept. 18 @ 9 p.m. ET

House of the Dragon episode 6: Sept. 25 @ 9 p.m. ET

House of the Dragon episode 7: Oct. 2 @ 9 p.m. ET

House of the Dragon episode 8: Oct. 9 @ 9 p.m. ET

House of the Dragon episode 9: Oct. 16 @ 9 p.m. ET

House of the Dragon episode 10: Oct. 23 @ 9 p.m. ET

House of the Dragon cast and characters

The House of Dragon cast is a big ensemble, including:

Paddy Considine as King Viserys I: He's described as being "chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. A warm, kind, and decent man, Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather's legacy. But good men do not necessarily make for great kings."

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king’s first-born child and heir. She rides the dragon Syrax.

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother to King Viserys and Rhaenyra's second husband. He rides the dragon Caraxes.

Olivia Cooke as Queen Alicent Hightower, Viserys' second wife and daughter of Otto Hightower.

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Hand of the King (twice).

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon aka "The Sea Snake," lord of Driftmark and head of House Velaryon. He is a notorious nautical adventurer.

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, Viserys' cousin and wife of Lord Corlys Velaryon who was passed over for the throne at the Great Council. She rides the dragon Meleys.

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, a member of King Viserys I Targaryen's Kingsguard.

Matthew Needham as Larys Strong, the lord of Harrenhal and a confidante to Queen Alicent.

Tom Glynn-Carney as Prince Aegon Targaryen, Viserys and Alicent's eldest son. He rides the dragon Sunfyre.

Phia Saban as Princess Helaena Targaryen, Viserys and Alicent's eldest daughter who is betrothed to Aegon. She rides the dragon Dreamfyre.

Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen, Viserys and Alicent's second son who lost an eye. He rides the dragon Vhagar.

Harry Collett as Prince Jacaerys Velaryon, Rhaenyra's eldest son publicly by Ser Laenor Velaryon. He rides the dragon Vermax.

Elliot Grihault as Prince Lucerys Velaryon, Rhaenyra's second son publicly by Ser Laenor Velaryon. He rides the dragon Arrax.

Bethany Antonia as Lady Baela Targaryen, the elder twin daughter of Prince Daemon Targaryen and Lady Laena Velaryon. She rides the dragon Moondancer.

Phoebe Campbell as Lady Rhaena Targaryen, the younger twin daughter of Prince Daemon Targaryen and Lady Laena Velaryon.

House of the Dragon plot

House of the Dragon is set several hundred years before the events of Game of Thrones. It's based on Martin's novel "Fire & Blood," which chronicles the rule of House Targaryen from the beginning. The story starts with Aegon I Targaryen's conquest of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros.

House of the Dragon will focus on a particular part of the Targaryen history: The Dance of Dragons. It was a bloody and brutal Targaryen civil war that takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. (That's a little more than a century after Aegon I's conquest.)

Star Olivia Cooke has revealed that House of the Dragon won't have the gratuitous graphic violence against women that was commonplace on Thrones. She told The Telegraph (opens in new tab) that "I wouldn’t feel comfortable in being a part of anything that has just egregious graphic violence towards women for no reason whatsoever, just because they want it to be tantalizing in a way that gets viewers."

King Viserys I's death sets off a struggle for succession between his daughter from his first marriage, Princess Rhaenyra, and his son from his second marriage, Aegon II. Princess Shireen Baratheon recounted this story in a fifth-season episode of Game of Thrones.

"Brothers fought brothers, dragons fought dragons," she reminded her father, Stannis. "By the time it was over, thousands were dead."

As Shireen noted, the conflict took its toll on the Targaryens, as almost all of their dragons died in the war. The beasts remained extinct for a century and a half, until Daenerys Targaryen hatched her three dragons in Game of Thrones.

As Shireen noted, the conflict took its toll on the Targaryens, as almost all of their dragons died in the war. The beasts remained extinct for a century and a half, until Daenerys Targaryen hatched her three dragons in Game of Thrones.