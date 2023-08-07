It's the end of the road for the Wildcats. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4 is the final chapter of the Disney Plus meta-mockumentary, which is going out in blazing glory!

After an epic summer at Camp Shallow Lake, the Wildcats return to East High where they prepare a stage production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year. But plans are disrupted when Principal Gutierrez announces that Disney has decided to make the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie on location at their school.

"After four years at East High, it’s time to graduate,” showrunner Tim Federle said in a statement. “This will be our final, endgame season. This show brought the most extraordinary cast — and crew, and collaborators — to my life. To the fans, who embraced our super-meta series: we ‘don’t not love you.’ We can’t wait to share this epic fourth act with you all.”

Here's everything you need to watch High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4, one of our top picks from what's new on Disney Plus in August 2023. Scroll down for the trailer and cast list.

When does High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4 come out on Disney Plus?

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4 premieres on Disney Plus Wednesday (Aug. 9) at 3:01 a.m. ET.

Season 4 consists of eight episodes total, which will drop all at once.

How to watch High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4 internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access to High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4 trailer

Senior year is finally here for (some of) the Wildcats, which means the annual musical production has to be bigger and better than ever. But the plan to put on HSM3 is disrupted by the news that HSM4 is filming at East High. And look who's stopping by ... Corbin Bleu!

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4 cast

The cast of HSM:TM:TS season 4 is led by series regulars:

Joshua Bassett as Ricky

Sofia Wylie as Gina

Dara Reneé as Kourtney

Julia Lester as Ashlyn

Frankie Rodriguez as Carlos

Kate Reinders as Miss Jenn

Liamani Segura as Emmy

New cast members include Kylie Cantrall as Dani, Matthew Sato as Mack, Caitlin Reilly as Quinn and Vasthy Mompoint as Krystal.

Additionally, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4 is bringing in some guest stars:

Corbin Bleu as himself / Chad Danforth

Monique Coleman as herself / Taylor McKessie

Lucas Grabeel as himself / Ryan Evans

Bart Johnson as himself / Coach Jack Bolton

Alyson Reed as herself / Ms. Darbus

Kaycee Stroh as herself / Martha Cox