Hey Siri — you’re getting new voices in in iOS 14.5

Apple's Siri will sound a lot different going forward — if you want. Starting with the iOS 14.5 beta Apple will adding two additional American English voices for its digital assistant. More significantly, the female voice coming associated with Siri over the years will no longer be the default option.

As spotted by TechCrunch , Siri’s going to be more customizable, staring with iOS 14.5, with Apple adding more voice diverse voice options that users will be able to select. It’s part of a push to eliminate some of the bias when it comes to voice assistant, namely the tendency to assume that all assistants will be female.

The additional new voices are included in iOS 14.5 beta 6, which is now available if you’re participating in either the public or developer beta for the new version of Apple’s phone software. Thse extra voices source talent recordings that Apple runs through its neural text to speech engine to make the voices sound a bit more organic, with better intonation and a more organic flow.

“We’re excited to introduce two new Siri voices for English speakers and the option for Siri users to select the voice they want when they set up their device,” Apple said via statement. “This is a continuation of Apple’s long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion, and products and services that are designed to better reflect the diversity of the world we live in.”

Here’s a recording of Siri’s new lineup of American voices in iOS 14.5. Voices 1 and 4 are the existing ones, voices 2 and 3 are the new ones. pic.twitter.com/6emei4B3Z9April 1, 2021 See more

The new voices are available for English-speaking users around the world, though there are 16 different languages available. The beta also brings upgraded Siri voices to Russia, Ireland, and Italy to Neural TTS. That makes for a combined 38 total voices available in iOS 14.5.

If you are running the iOS 14.5 beta, Siri will have the same voice you had previously set. But if you open the Settings app, tap on Siri & Search and then select Siri Voice, you’ll see the new options and be able to change the default setting. Presumably, users who buy a new iPhone after iOS 14.5 ships will be able to select their Siri voice of choice when setting up the phone.