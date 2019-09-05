Here's the Cheapest Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular Deal Ever

We're still a few days out from the rumored release of the Apple Watch 5, but if you're looking for current Apple Watch deals — or aren't that excited about sleep tracking — Amazon has a solid deal you can get right now.

Currently, the e-commerce giant has the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS/LTE) 40mm on sale for $419.99. That's $79 off and the cheapest price we've ever seen for this model. Likewise, the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS/LTE) 44mm is currently at an all-time low of $459.99 ($69 off).

Apple Watch S4 GPS/LTE (40mm): was $499 now $419

The current-gen Apple Watch is the best smartwatch you can buy. This model features both GPS and LTE, which means you can leave your phone behind and make/take calls direct from your watch. It's at an all-time price low.

Apple Watch S4 GPS/LTE (44mm): was $529 now $459

Want a slightly bigger screen? The 44mm model is also on sale for $479.99. Click the on-page coupon to save an extra $20 during check out and you'll pay $459.99 for the watch, which is also an all-time price low for this model.

The Apple Watch Series 4 sports a better and bigger screen than its predecessor, advanced health sensors, and faster processing power. Its S4 processor also makes it super convenient (and very fast) to call up Siri by just raising your wrist and speaking. Thanks to an updated speaker, it's also easier to hear Siri with the current-gen Apple Watch.

In terms of fitness features, watchOS can automatically track all sorts of workouts, from running and swimming to yoga and rowing. The LTE models give you the added convenience of being able to check e-mail and take calls without needing your iPhone nearby.

If you prefer the GPS-only model, Amazon has it for $379 ($20 off). Just keep in mind that the GPS-only model has been cheaper in the past (it hit $349 last month). As a result, it's not the best value at the moment, although we expect it to get considerably cheaper on Black Friday.