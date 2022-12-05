Harry and Meghan are telling all to Netflix this week. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly-anticipated docuseries is premiering soon and promises to be an intimate, revealing look at their love story, the challenges they've faced since their globally televised wedding and their decision to leave the royal institution.

Harry and Meghan release date and time, channel Harry and Meghan premieres Thursday (Dec. 8) at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. GMT / 7 p.m. AEDT on Netflix.

Three episodes drop in the first batch, then Vol. II releases on Thursday, Dec. 15.

The first Harry and Meghan teaser trailer hinted at the high emotions running through the docuseries, while a new full-length trailer has a very us vs. them vibe — the couple vs. the royal institution and the press.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked the world in January 2020 when they stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family, moved to California and launched their own commercial and charitable endeavors. They opened up about the choice in a much-watched, much-talked about interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Now, they take the spotlight again in a docuseries two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone?). The doc features Harry and Meghan describing events and emotions in their own words, as well as unprecedented commentary from friends and family. Historians also weigh in on the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family's relationship with the press.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Harry and Meghan on Netflix.

When does Harry and Meghan come out on Netflix?

That is the Vol. 1 set of episodes 1-3. Then, on Thursday, Dec. 15, episodes 4-6 debut.

Harry and Meghan on Netflix trailer

At the beginning of the Harry and Meghan trailer, the prince muses, "It's really hard to look back on it now and go, 'What on earth happened?'" He goes on to refer to the "hierarchy" within his family, and Meghan later says, "I realized, they're never going to protect you." But now, they can tell their "full truth."

The first Harry and Meghan teaser trailer offered a startlingly intimate portrait of the couple, with never-before-seen images of their courtship. Meghan is seen wiping away tears, while Harry fiercely declares, "I had to do everything I could to protect my family."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix deal

In September 2020, months after they had stepped down from the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Productions signed a multiyear deal with Netflix that would pay them to make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming. While no monetary figure was confirmed, sources at the time said the deal was worth over $100 million.

However, the deal has yet to yield any completed projects and the Harry and Meghan docuseries will be the first to stream. Meghan's animated series, Pearl, was canceled before it was even made. Harry's Invictus Games documentary is reportedly still on track, and other projects are said to be in the works.