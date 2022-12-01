Harry and Meghan's Netflix trailer just dropped — and no, you're crying

Netflix just released the first trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s long-awaited Netflix docu-series, and it looks to be a Royal first. The intimate documentary, aptly named Harry and Meghan, goes behind the scenes with the famous pair, showing the highs and lows of the couple’s love story.

The trailer starts with a series of black and white photographs of the famous pair — in a photobooth (perhaps at Soho House in London, where the two shared their first date), in Botswana, and on hikes with the dog, before showing unseen snaps of the duo dancing at their wedding and sitting in the kitchen after an event.

Yet also among them, are snapshots of Meghan crying on the phone, wiping a tear away while looking at Harry, and the couple looking stony-faced, sitting behind the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Commonwealth Day service in 2019. “No one sees what's happening behind closed doors," Prince Harry says in the footage, adding "I had to do whatever I could to protect my family."

In an interview with The Cut (opens in new tab) earlier this year, Meghan said, “The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story.” The series is rumored to premiere in December (rumored to be December 8, according to Royal reporter Omid Scobie) and is said to follow the couple over six episodes. It has been directed by Oscar-nominated Liz Garbus. Netflix only lists the film as "coming soon," and did not include it in the list of December 2022 titles sent to the press last month.

When asked why they wanted to make the documentary, Meghan answers to the camera, “When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?" And we're excited at the high chances Harry & Meghan has of making our list of the best Netflix shows.

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ysxaCcESP4December 1, 2022 See more

According to Netflix, "the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution." And that "With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family's relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple's love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other."

Analysis: Why I'm so exited

Say what you want about the pair, I personally cannot wait. I wouldn’t define myself as a Royalist, but I’ve always been a fan of Prince Harry and Meghan’s love story. It felt like a breath of fresh air — Meghan somehow felt like one of us — she wasn’t from a wealthy British family, she was a kid who posed outside Buckingham Palace on a school trip. She’s a humanitarian and a feminist, and the two seemed genuinely in love on their fairytale wedding day.

I was gutted when the pair decided to step back from Royal duties a few years ago, and while I wasn’t really sure why I cared, I did. Meghan got an unbelievably hard time in the British press for just, well, being her. From the way she cradled her baby bump, to an argument over tights, whatever she did, it wasn’t good enough for some. At times it felt like a witch hunt, and at the heart of it, was a vulnerable woman, and a man whose mother suffered the same obsessive attention from the tabloids.

Like millions of others, I’ll be glued to my TV screen the second the documentary drops. Hopefully, it'll serve as a reminder that behind the headlines, this is a couple that fell in love. I love a good fairytale, and this is one I can’t wait to see.