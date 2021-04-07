Grab the Keurig K-Classic coffee maker for $40 off at Best Buy

If you're after a no-fuss coffee maker, Keurig's range of pod machines are perfect for convenience and speed. However, our favorite is the Keurig K-Classic, and right now you'll find an excellent $40 discount at Best Buy, bringing the single serve brewer down to just $79.99 this week.

The cheapest we've seen this model this week is $99.99, which means this extra $20 discount is offering even better value than usual right now. Considering you're getting one of our top picks for the best coffee maker out there, that's a serious bargain.

Keurig K-Classic K50 coffee maker: $119.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

You're saving $40 on the Keurig K-Classic K50 pod coffee maker here, with Best Buy currently offering the best price around. That's perfect if you're looking for the convenience and ease of a pod coffee machine and the massive range of coffee brands available in K-Cup pods as well. This price is only available on the blue model.

We've positioned the Keurig K-Classic right at the top of our guide to the best Keurig coffee makers out there. You'll be brewing between four and eight drinks off a single 48-ounce water reservoir, and with options to make six, eight, or ten ounce cups.

You'll be doing all that exceedingly quickly, as well, with a one minute brew time. There are other machines out there capable of larger twelve ounce brews, however, so if you're looking for a more crowd-friendly machine we'd recommend checking out the Keurig K-Elite (currently on sale for $143.63, was $169.99).

All in, though, this is Keurig's best-selling coffee maker for a reason. It's the best choice for the majority of households, and at just $79.99 it represents excellent value this week as well.

