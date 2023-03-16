Google Pixel 8 Pro could undo the Pixel 7 Pro's most controversial design choice

By Richard Priday
published

Google Pixel 8 Pro design leaks show a much flatter display

Pixel 8 Pro renders
(Image credit: OnLeaks/Smartprix)

After Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro renders recently leaked, artist and source OnLeaks (opens in new tab) has gone deeper into some of the design details, envisioning one potential big change for the Pixel 8 Pro in particular.

In the new images OnLeaks (opens in new tab) posted to Twitter, we can see that the Pixel 8 Pro also has rounder corners, with the curve having a much larger radius than those on the Pixel 7 Pro. More interestingly that the display has lost the Pixel 7 Pro's curve, with no display overlap onto the side rails. As this model's also said to be getting a smaller 6.5-inch display (down from 6.7 inches), presumably from losing the curve, the Pixel 8 Pro could feel quite different to use from the current Pro Pixel.

The Pixel 7 already had a flat display, so it's less surprising to see the Pixel 8 tipped to have one as well. The new Pixel is also shown with gentler corners, and possibly looks thicker than the current model too, although that could be down to the render's perspective.

A render of a corner of the Pixel 7 Pro compared to the alleged measurements of the Pixel 8 Pro

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

One additional clarification that OnLeaks makes in these tweets is that the borders around the renders shouldn't be interpreted as the displays' bezels. That's good news since these appear chunky in the current renders.

Why no curved display?

Curved displays aren't as common as they used to be, as smartphone enthusiasts often loudly prefer flat-displayed phones due to the risk of mis-touches, display damage and on-screen distortions. That said, some phones like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra are still showing the benefits of a curved display, both for a phone's looks and its ergonomics.

A render of a corner of the Pixel 7 compared to the alleged measurements of the Pixel 8

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

Looking back at the original set of renders, we can see that even with these changes, the new Pixels will still look thoroughly Pixel-y. The horizontal camera bar is apparently sticking around, again clad in metal like on the Pixel 7 series, as are the shiny/matte meal sides for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Google may tease the Pixel 8's design at Google I/O on May 10, as it did with the Pixel 7 last year. But we will likely only hear about new features and other hardware changes at the official launch, which normally comes in October. Rumored upgrades so far include a Tensor G3 chipset and improved "staggered" HDR for the cameras.

With over half a year to go until the Pixel 8 likely arrives, you may want to check out the current best Android phones so you can make best use of your money right now, rather than waiting several months for the admittedly tempting Pixel 8 series. 

Senior Writer

Richard is a Tom's Guide senior writer based in London, covering news, reviews and how-tos for phones, tablets, gaming, and whatever else people need advice on. Following on from his MA in Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield, he's also written for WIRED U.K., The Register and Creative Bloq. When not at work, he's likely thinking about how to brew the perfect cup of specialty coffee.

