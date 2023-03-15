Google Pixel 8 first leaked renders reveal a shockingly small design

Hot on the heels of leaked renders of the Google Pixel 8 Pro , we have also received a sneak peek of the supposed Google Pixel 8 design, and fans of the best small phones should be excited.

Everyone else? We're not so sure.

A collaboration from OnLeaks and MySmartPrice (opens in new tab) has produced leaked renders of Google’s next phone, expected to launch this year.

The most obvious difference from the Pixel 7 is that the Pixel 8 has shrunk down, going a 6.3-inch display down to 5.8 inches.

Phones today have a habit of getting bigger and bigger with each iteration so it’s very interesting to see Google going in a different direction for those who want to use their phone with one hand . On the other (ahem) hand, this move could backfire as you'll likely need to spend much more to get a Pixel 8 Pro if you prefer a larger screen.

It's no longer hip to be square

The Pixel 8 renders also tip a move away from the boxy, square corners of the Pixel 7. These renders show the Pixel 8 could feature much more rounded corners but retain the flat screen of its predecessor.

Google’s camera bar is markedly different to the camera setups on other phones and the Pixel 8 looks to continue this trend. The base model of the Pixel looks like it will once again miss out on a telephoto lens but we still found the camera worth praise in our Pixel 7 review.

Pixel 8 specs: Tensor 3 power

In terms of performance specs, it is considered likely that both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will feature Google’s new Tensor G3 chipset. The G2 chips in the Pixel 7 were a big step up from previous efforts and some are suggesting the next wave of silicon could use a 3nm process.

However, a more recent report says that Apple has managed to grab 100% of available 3nm chips from TSMC for the upcoming A17 Bionic processor in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro featured 8GB and 12GB of RAM respectively and while some don’t expect that to change this year, we can still hope for 12GB across both models.

Stay tuned to our Pixel 8 hub for all the latest rumors and leaks.



