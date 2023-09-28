Google Pixel 8 Pro leak just revealed the design change I've been waiting for

We’re just a few days away from the Google Pixel 8 official launch, but there’s still plenty of opportunity for leaks to appear online. The latest one comes from a Vietnamese leaks page on Facebook , with pictures that show off what seems to be a real life Pixel 8 Pro in black. Those pictures were also posted to X .

Given the sheer number of Pixel 8 leaks that have occurred recently, nothing the images show is particularly surprising. The phone itself appears to match all the leaked renders and imagery we’ve seen. Though it does seem to confirm that the Pixel 8 Pro will be available with a matte black finish.

(Image credit: @chunvn8888/X)

Pixel fans have been asking for Pixel phones to have a matte glass finish for some time. But so far the only one that didn’t have a glossy finish was the Google Pixel Fold which, while great, is not the ideal phone for a lot of people.

Hopefully this means that other Pixel 8 devices will have a matte finish, even if you end up with a color that isn’t black .

The Vietnamese doesn't disappoint me in terms of leaking the Pixels pic.twitter.com/nIz3d6vwC4September 26, 2023 See more

The design also features the same camera bar as previous phones, including the camera cutout that debuted on the Pixel 7 series. Likewise, there’s an extra sensor under the camera flash, which is rumored to be a temperature sensor .

Of course, this is all pre-launch, and there’s no guarantee that these photos are legitimate. Phone Arena notes that the pictured phone’s bezel isn’t perfectly aligned — which throws a little doubt into the mix. With that in mind, it’s a reminder that we should always be skeptical about leaks and rumors that appear online. Because there’s no telling whether the poster is trying to dupe us or not.

The Pixel 8 is set to be unveiled at the Made by Google event on October 4, which is now less than a week away. But there may be leaks still to come, and you can keep tabs on all the latest news and updates in our Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro hubs.