Google teases big Black Friday deals for Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 6a — get $150 off

If the latest Google phones strike your fancy, plan on stopping by Google's online store next week. The company is teasing Black Friday deals across its product lineup, highlighted by a big discount on its new Pixel 7 lineup.

Starting next Thursday (November 17), the price on the Pixel 7 drops by $100 to $499, while the Pixel 7 Pro falls $150 to $749. Even better, those lower prices don't require you to do anything other than pay for the phone — you don't have to trade in your current device or commit to wireless service from a particular phone carrier.

The Pixel 7 models aren't the only phones getting a discount a week from now. The Pixel 6a, already priced at a low $449, is getting a $150 discount of its own. That brings the cost of Google's budget phone below $300 — a very attractive price for a phone that boasts the best cameras among budget devices.

That $299 price for the Pixel 6a is the lowest price we've seen for Google's midrange model. It matches a since-discontinued deal that Amazon was offering earlier this month. (As of this writing, Amazon is selling the Pixel 6a for $399 (opens in new tab), so it pays to wait for Google's Black Friday sale to begin.)

The Pixel 6a tops our rankings of the best cheap phones because of its superior cameras and the fact that you get the same Tensor processor that powered 2021's Pixel 6 phones. That means you can experience the machine learning-powered software experiences available on Google's phones, but for much less than you'd pay for a flagship.

Speaking of flagships, Google's phones are priced much lower than the iPhone 14 and Galaxy S22, even before next week's discount. With Google's reduced pricing coming to the Pixel 7 lineup, you'll be able to pick up one of the best camera phones for as little as $499. As newer phones, these are the lowest Pixel 7 prices we've seen so far.

In addition to the discounts on phones, Google's Black Friday sale will also usher in discounts on its Nest products, earbuds and streaming tools. Here's a roundup of the deals Google is teasing in advance of its sale.

Nest Cam: $179 $119 (save $600)

$119 (save $600) Nest Doorbell w/ battery: $179 $119 (save $60)

$119 (save $60) Nest Hub (2nd Gen): $99 $49 (save $50)

$49 (save $50) Nest Thermostat: $129 $89 (save $40)

$89 (save $40) Pixel Buds A-Series: $99 $64 (save $35)

$64 (save $35) Chromecast with Google TV, 4K or HD: $29 $19 (save $10)

We're keeping track of all the latest deals in our Black Friday live blog. Expect Google's discounts to appear there when they become available next week.