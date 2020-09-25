Google Pixel 5 leaks in new green shade — and it looks stunning

If you were hoping to see Google's new Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G with fresh eyes when those phones get unveiled next week, avert your eyes. Because the leaked phone images are starting to fly fast and furious.

The latest Pixel leaks come from a pretty reputable source — Evan Blass, who enjoys a stellar track record when it comes to pre-releasing details about upcoming phones. In a series of tweets today (Sept. 24), Blass shared images of both the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G that look like the genuine article.

There aren't many surprises here if you've been following along with the rumors for either phone. The Pixel 5 images show a phone with minimal bezels, all but confirming that Google has ditched the sensors supporting the Motion Sense feature that required a chunky top bezel on the Pixel 4. You'll also see that Google has adopted a punch hole cut-out for the front camera on the Pixel 5, similar to what it already did with the Pixel 4a released last month.

Oh yeah, I almost forgot... pic.twitter.com/K1ZRIgePzGSeptember 24, 2020

Flip over the Pixel 5, and you'll see a big, blocky camera array on the phone's upper left corner, which is no real departure from the design Google's favored recently. You'll see two lenses there, confirming that Google is sticking with a two-camera array (though it could swap out the Pixel 4's telephoto lens for an ultrawide angle sensor, according to rumors).

If there's any scoop to be found in these Pixel 5 images, it's in the color of the phones. In addition to a black Pixel 5, Blass's photos include what appears to be a rather attractive mint green model. This new hue also popped up in a promotional image shared by WinFuture's Roland Quandt on Twitter.

Just Android and chill. New #Pixel5 (greeen!) #GoogleTV #Chromecast and #NestAudio all in one place: pic.twitter.com/0OsT9Rlr6ISeptember 24, 2020

We've seen leaked images of the Pixel 5 before, of course, including renders from just a few days ago. But these new photos are more detailed and show off Google's upcoming release from more angles.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The same can be said of the leaked Pixel 4a 5G images tweeted by Blass, which picture a phone that looks an awful lot like the Pixel 5. Blass' photos are also consistent with leaked Pixel 4a 5G images that appeared on a British retail site in recent days.

The Pixel 5 is expected to feature a 6-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 4a 5G will reportedly have a larger 6.2-inch display though its refresh rate will be a more conventional 60Hz. Both phones will run on a Snapdragon 765G, meaning they'll offer 5G connectivity.

Google has already confirmed a $499 price for the Pixel 4a 5G. We don't know how much the Pixel 5 will cost, but it's expected to be significantly lower than the $999 prices Apple and Samsung charge for their leading flagships.