Google Pixel 5 just fully leaked — here's the final design and specs

The Pixel 5 isn't making its formal debut until Sept. 30, but who wants to wait? A gigantic leak just showed off what the new flagship Google phone looks like, along with practically every spec you could ask for.

Google Pixel 5 specs • Release date: Sept. 30, 2020

• Price: $599-$699

• Processor: Snapdragon 765G

• Display: 6-inch 2340 x 1080, 90Hz

• Cameras: Two rear lenses (12.2 MP main sensor and 16MP wide angle lens, ƒ/1.7 aperture)

• Battery: 4,000 mAh

• Other key specs: 5G connectivity, Android 11, Bluetooth 5.0

This leak comes from German tech site WinFuture, which seemingly got the full set of details for the phone. For starters, the Pixel 5 reportedly features a 6-inch flexible OLED display that supports HDR content and measures 2340 x 1080 pixels, with a 432 ppi density, and a max refresh rate of 90Hz.

That's not 120Hz, but the Pixel 5 should beat the 60Hz that's supposedly slated for the iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 Pro could get a 120Hz panel but if it does it will be priced well above the Pixel 5.

As for components, the site claims the Pixel 5 features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octacore system-on-chip (seen also in the LG Wing, OnePlus Nord and LG Velvet), which sits in line with previous rumors and leaks.

While WinFuture only has renders of the black Pixel 5, we've seen recent news that a green Pixel 5 is also in the works.

So what about the Pixel 5's cameras — always a big focus for Google? WinFuture claims the Pixel 5's main camera is a 12.2MP Sony sensor, with an ƒ/1.7 aperture (just like the Pixel 4's). This camera can record video of up to 4K at 60fps and 1080p at 240fps.

As was rumored, this Pixel 5 leak suggests the phone's second rear camera is a wide-angle lens, replacing the telephoto lens in the Pixel 4. This is possibly being done to cut down on the cost of producing the phone. This sensor is 16BP with an ƒ/2.2 aperture.

The selfie cam has an 8MP sensor with an aperture of ƒ/2.0 (also just like the Pixel 4).

WinFuture's article mentions both an internal 4000mAh battery and a 4080mAh battery, so we're guessing one of those is a typo. A previous Pixel 5 leak claimed that the phone's battery is 4000mAh. WinFuture claims you'll get fast-charging over USB-C with the included power supply, at rates topping out at 18 watts.

The Pixel 5's "housing" is said to be made of 100% recycled aluminum, with IP68 certification for waterproof and dustproof ruggedization.

Other minor specs include a pair of stereo speakers, three microphones, a dual-band gigabit WLAN radio, spectral and flicker sensors, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE and 5G. One note: WinFuture only shows Sub-6 5G radios, but that may not rule out mmWave 5G, as that would be a US specific format.

We'll finally see the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G in the flesh at Google's Sept. 30 event, which should also bring us a new Nest speaker and new Chromecast products.