Google Docs can edit Office documents offline — here’s how it works

How do you decide between Google Docs and Microsoft Office? Both productivity suites are built for the same purpose, but there are a bunch of pros and cons to using them. If you’re still struggling to make a decision, Google just announced a big feature to try and sway you to its side.

Google’s latest blog entry (opens in new tab) has confirmed Google Workspace, the suite that includes Google Docs, Drive, Sheets and the rest, just got the ability to edit Office files without being connected to the internet.

Microsoft Office files have been compatible with Google Workspace for some time. The last big change was back in 2019 (opens in new tab), when Google made it possible to edit and collaborate on Office files without having to convert any filetypes. Let me tell you, that’s a huge help.

Now Google is making that compatibility even better, by giving you the option to work on your files offline. Because productivity shouldn't be reliant on an internet connection, regardless of what kind of file you’re actually using at the time.

Google Docs, Sheets and Slides will support offline work on Office files, and the whole process will work much the same as it does with Google filetypes. It only works with files that have been opened in Office editing mode, which essentially means you have opened them with a Google workspace app before.

You will also have to have enabled offline access, as you would with other files. This requires you to have the Google Docs Offline Chrome Extension (opens in new tab) installed in Chrome or Edge. To do that, go into the settings menu and hit the Gear icon in the top right, then select Settings and make sure Offline setting is switched on.

With that you should be able to access your files offline. Any changes you make to documents offline will sync with Google Drive when you reconnect to the internet.

Google Workspace’s ability to edit Office files offline began rolling out on June 27, with Google noting it could take up to 15 days to complete. So if you don’t have the option just yet, be patient and check back in a few days time. The feature will be available for personal Google accounts, as well as Workspace and Business customers.