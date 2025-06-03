Google’s NotebookLM just got a huge upgrade — here’s why it beats ChatGPT for team projects

Google’s experimental AI notebook NotebookLM just rolled out a major feature, and it could be the upgrade that turns this low-key tool into a must-have for teams, classrooms and creators.

Starting today, you can share your NotebookLM notebooks publicly with a single link. That means your AI-powered research, study guides, or project notes can now be explored by anyone — no Google sign-in required.

While ChatGPT thrives on single-use chats and Claude offers limited recall, NotebookLM’s persistent, sharable structure just gave it a serious edge in the AI collaboration game. Factor in the fact that NotebookLM was recently awarded Best Research Tool in Tom's Guide's own AI Awards, and you start to see why this AI notebook from Google is making waves.

How NotebookLM’s new sharing feature works

(Image credit: Future/NPowell)

With this update, NotebookLM goes beyond a private research assistant and transforms into an interactive, AI-powered knowledge hub.

Here’s what public sharing unlocks:

Share notebooks with anyone using a public link

Let viewers ask AI questions about your notes

Give access to auto-generated FAQs, summaries, and even audio overviews

Keep your source content protected — viewers can’t make edits

Whether you’re publishing a study guide for your class, product docs for your team or an overview of a nonprofit’s mission, you can now let others explore and engage without handing over the keys. No editing is allowed.

How it works

(Image credit: Google)

Open a notebook in NotebookLM. Click the “Share” button in the top-right corner. Set access to “Anyone with the link.”

Share the URL — that’s it.

Now, anyone with the link can chat with your notebook, explore summaries and listen to audio overviews generated by NotebookLM’s built-in AI. They can’t edit your sources, but they can interact with the content.

How to use NotebookLM (even if you’re brand new)

If you’ve never used NotebookLM before, don’t worry, it’s surprisingly easy to get started. Think of it like a smart research notebook powered by AI, designed to help you organize, summarize and query your sources all in one place.

Here’s how to use it:

1. Create a new notebook

Head to notebooklm.google and sign in with your Google account. Click “+ New Notebook” to get started.

2. Upload your sources

You can add text files, Google Docs, PDFs or your own typed and pasted notes.

NotebookLM’s AI will automatically analyze your sources and surface insights.

3. Ask questions

Once your sources are uploaded, use the built-in AI chat to ask questions like:

“Summarize the key points.”

“What’s the timeline of this project?”

“What are the pros and cons listed in this document?”

4. Explore auto-generated content

NotebookLM automatically creates helpful studio artifacts:

Audio Overviews – Listen to a summary of your notebook

FAQs – Get quick answers based on your content

Briefing Docs – A high-level summary for quick digestion

5. Share it

With the new public sharing feature, you can hit “Share” in the top-right corner, set access to “Anyone with the link,” and turn your notebook into an interactive knowledge hub for others.

Why it beats ChatGPT for collaboration

While ChatGPT excels in one-off conversations, NotebookLM is designed to hold onto structured research and now, to share it.



NotebookLM gives users the edge because instead of starting from scratch every time, viewers access a curated, structured notebook. Viewers can query the notebook, while your data stays untouched.



Additionally, helpful extras like FAQs, summaries, and audio recaps are auto-generated, which could be userful for educators, startup teams, research projects and creators looking to package and publish their knowledge in a smart, accessible way.

Real-world use cases

Teachers : Create interactive study guides your students can quiz anytime

: Create interactive study guides your students can quiz anytime Startups : Build product hubs your teammates can ask questions about

: Build product hubs your teammates can ask questions about Researchers : Share findings with collaborators and let them explore your notes

: Share findings with collaborators and let them explore your notes Content creators: Build living documents your audience can interact with

The bottom line

NotebookLM’s public sharing update adds an element to the useful AI tool that

other big AI names haven't yet given us.



While ChatGPT and Claude remain great for personal brainstorming, NotebookLM just became the AI-powered Google Docs alternative we didn’t know we needed.

If you're ready to try it for yourself, head to NotebookLM and give it a try. Share your thoughts in the comments, I'd love to know what you think of this new upgrade.