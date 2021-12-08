Google Calendar is down for some users — what you need to know

Have you been having issues accessing Google Calendar on your desktop this morning? Well you’re not alone. Widespread issues are being reported from users trying to access the system through their desktop.

While the Google Calendar mobile app appears to be working just fine, the desktop site is throwing up an ‘Error 500’ error for many people. Which doesn’t tell us a great deal of information beyond the fact access to the service is completely borked.

Google’s own status page doesn’t reveal any additional information either, with green lights showing across the board. However all of us at Tom’s Guide are experiencing the problem first hand. Reports at Down Detector would also agree.

Google Calendar isn’t the only service seemingly affected, or at least not in the U.K., where there are reported issues with Google search and Gmail. Fortunately this doesn’t seem to be the case in the U.S., though this may just be because the east coast is still fast asleep.

A problem accessing Google Calendar isn’t the end of the world, especially since the mobile app may still be working for some people. But it might get in the way of whatever meetings you had planned this morning, in which case you should try to find alternate arrangements, such as sending access links out via a non-Gmail email client or Slack.

Hopefully the issue will be sorted out fairly soon, but we’ll update if any new information comes to light. In the meantime, hang tight and try not to be too excited about the prospect of missing all those video call meetings.